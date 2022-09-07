Death reported in Knolls race

A man died during the Knolls 200 Trophy Truck Race on Aug. 27 after an ATV he was a passenger in rolled several times.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to Knolls Recreation area at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

When they arrived around an hour later, they were directed by Knolls 200 staff to the scene of the accident, just over a mile south of Interstate 80 and approximately five miles east of the railroad crossing into the recreational area, according to a report by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer spoke with a man who said his son was driving an ATV when it rolled. He told officers that the crash had resulted in the death of “CJ” Grover, also known as Charles Jerome Glover, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

When the officer observed the ATV, the vehicle appeared to be dented due to the impact of the rollover.

It appeared that the man driving the ATV had been trying to turn to the left at too high of a speed and began to drift, based upon the scene, according to the report.

The wheels caught traction and the vehicle began to flip, which caused deadly injuries to the victim.

Grover was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the accident.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family. To find the page, search “Funeral expenses and CJ’s wife and children” on the gofundme website.

Grover leaves behind a wife and two small children.