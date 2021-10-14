Debbie Winn, candidate for Tooele City mayor

Please introduce yourself. Perhaps tell us about your education and work experience, volunteer community service or anything you want to say to help people to get to know you.

I am a lifelong resident of Tooele City. My husband Tyler and I have been married for over 35 years. We are the parents of five children and grandparents to 19 amazing grandchildren. It has been an honor to serve as the Tooele City mayor for the past four years. Working with the council and staff, we have been able to accomplish many great things. I will continue to bring people, organizations, businesses and government leaders together to improve our quality of life. I have listened to my constituents, and I have addressed their concerns, solved problems and improved communication. I have been transparent in all aspects of how the city is run and how we provide the essential services within the approved budget. I support as many local events and organizations as possible. I have provided many years of volunteer service to our community through many organizations. Please visit my website at www.debbiewinn.com for additional information.

Growth is a hot topic in Tooele County and our municipalities. Most people say they want planned, responsible, and/or managed growth. Can you be more specific about what you want growth to look like in your city or town? What is responsible growth?

Responsible growth is being able to provide the services needed to new residents and businesses as they are needed. During my tenure as mayor, I have increased the number of police officers each year to stay ahead of the growth. I have also worked with my team to drill two new wells for culinary water use. We have conducted the most comprehensive drinking water study that outlines the plan to move forward in meeting the future needs. We are currently upgrading the reclamation facility to increase the capacity of the sewer system. Growth in the business community is vital to our sustainability. Providing employment and increasing the tax base will enable us to grow responsibly. I do not support annexation for residential use only. There is enough available land within current city limits for residential use.

If you win the election and you are successful at accomplishing what you want to do, how will your community be changed by your four years of service?

If I am re-elected, I will continue to work as hard as I have the past four years. I will continue the Take Pride Tooele initiative to clean up our neighborhoods and make our city a place to be proud of. I will continue my work with county government leaders to establish a water district to bring water resources to our valley. I will continue my work with state leaders and organizations to bring grant money to help improve our infrastructure. I will continue to expand our economic development and bring jobs to our city. I understand that it takes a person who will work with a team to make things happen. Good communication and teamwork is the key to success. I have shown that I am a leader that has the knowledge, passion and the skills to continue to lead this city in the right direction. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue my service.