Deep thanks

Readers once again bring Christmas to local family in need through annual Benefit Fund

Charity is a supreme virtue, and the great channel through which the mercy of God is passed on to mankind. It is the virtue that unites men and inspires their noblest efforts. — Conrad Hilton

If philanthropy were ever to become an Olympic event, Tooele Transcript Bulletin’s readers would easily take home the gold. For yet another year, this newspaper’s readers again dug deep into their wallets and purses to make Christmas a whole lot brighter for a local family in need.

By last Friday morning, the 41st annual Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund had received more than $6,000 in cash and gift cards, along with dozens of presents. At 1 p.m. Friday, the donations were delivered by Santa Claus and Transcript Bulletin Publishing CFO Bruce Dunn.

They were delivered to the family of Casey and Alicia Walter of Tooele, and their children, Zoey, age 3, and Hayden, age 9.

This year’s benefit fund couldn’t have gone to a more deserving family, who has been struggling with medical debt since the premature birth of Zoey three years ago (See related front-page story). In October 2015, she was born 10 weeks early and with Intrauterine Growth Restriction.

At birth, Zoey was severely undersized and underweight at 1 pound, 8 ounces. Alicia compared her daughter’s birth size to an 8-ounce bottle of water from “the top of her head to the bottom of her bum.” Today, she weighs over 20 pounds and is healthy, according to her parents. However, Zoey wears clothes of a 24-month-old child.

Health insurance paid for most of the $300,000 bill from Zoey’s traumatic birth and 89-day stay at University Medical Center’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Salt Lake City. But Casey, 30, and Alicia, 29, are doing their best to pay off their portion of the tab — a combined $35,000. Casey’s earnings are garnished monthly to make payments and the family has been living under a “dark cloud” of debt, as Alicia calls it, ever since.

But the proceeds from this year’s benefit fund have given the couple new hope to get back to a normal life.

“We haven’t had a place to start until now,” Alicia said. “…This Christmas and all the ways God has blessed us, it’s going in the right direction for once…”

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund was created to help either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Every November, readers submit nominations with the recipient chosen by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions, and all proceeds are presented to the recipient on or before Christmas.

To every reader who contributed to this year’s 41st annual Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated. Your compassion has reached out to a humble family in need who now knows a deeper love and warmth at Christmastime.

Indeed, such a difference generous and compassionate souls do make — and gold medals to them all.