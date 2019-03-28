Defendants plead guilty after cases are dismissed, sent to justice court

Six cases involving felony charges were dismissed without prejudice in 3rd District Court on Tuesday, then refiled with reduced charges in Tooele County Justice Court the same day.

In each case, the defendant pleaded guilty to the new charges in justice court the same day.

Richard Vaness Carson, 36, was charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and theft by deception.

Those charges were dismissed without prejudice and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft by deception in justice court, then was sentenced to 180 days probation and required to pay a fine of $680 and complete 34 hours of community service.

Christopher Scott Eichenlaub, 29, was charged with second-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice and he pleaded guilty to the newly filed misdemeanor charges of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in justice court. Eichenlaub was sentenced to pay a fine of $3,000.

Anthony Craig Hanson, 50, was charged with third-degree felony purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The charges against Hanson were all dismissed without prejudice and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a measurable controlled substance in Tooele County Justice Court. He is required to pay $1,150 in fines and is placed on probation for one year.

Christopher James Harris, 41, had been charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those charges were dismissed without prejudice and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A $3,000 fine payment was received after the guilty plea was filed and the justice court case was closed the day it was filed.

Dennis Richard Pullen, 42, had been charged with second-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were dismissed without prejudice and new charges were filed in Tooele County Justice Court.

Pullen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in justice court Tuesday. After the court received a $3,000 fine payment, the case was closed the same day.

Justin Isreal Perez, 40, was charged with second-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia in district court.

After the charges were dismissed without prejudice, Perez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. After a $3,000 fine was paid, the case against Perez was closed.