Our Dad, Delbert Vaughn Price Sr. passed away peacefully June 30, 2022, in Tooele, Utah. He was surrounded by people he loved, and who loved him. At 91 years of age, his body decided it needed to be at rest.

Dad was born May 31, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Irma Unger Price and Leonard W. Price. He was the last remaining family member, preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and his sole sister. He spent his youth and most of his adult years in Salt Lake City, TOD (Tooele Ordinance Depot) Park, and Tooele, Utah.

Dad joined the Army at the very young age of 17, and was transferred to Fort Dix, New Jersey. After deploying to Germany, and returning home, his enlistment was extended due to the Korean War. He was a journeyman machinist by trade, but did any job required to provide for his family. Sometimes working 2-3 jobs at a time. We learned the value of working hard and persistence from his great example.

Dad married Theresa Marie Wollman (divorced), and Shirley G. Price (divorced). He was blessed with six children from both unions: Delbert V. Price Jr. (Arlyce), Donna M. Swim (Dennis), David E. Price, Amy B. Andrews (Kristopher), and twin daughters, Darla Jean and Dorinda Lee; and in addition four step-children. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons.

He loved fast cars, riding motorcycles with his friends, and fishing. Dad also had a love for wrestling and westerns. His grandchildren often and lovingly became part of his arm-wrestling contests.

Dad requested his ashes be spread in his beloved mountains, where he fished and camped with his family and friends. The family will have a private service at a later date to fulfill his wishes. There also will be a memorial plaque placed in the Camp Williams Cemetery, as a place for anyone to visit.

There is not enough space to share all the wonderful memories we have, but we’ll keep them close to our hearts forever. We miss our Dad, but know he is watching over us all. If you were loved by him, he was sure to let you know with a giant hug and always an “I love you.”

We want to give special thanks to the Salt Lake VA Medical Center and VA South Jordan medical staff for the compassion and excellent care they gave Dad, always treating him with dignity and compassion, it is greatly appreciated; the “Our Home” staff for the assistance, care, and love they provided for the family and our dad in his last weeks; and to Tate Mortuary for their kindness and thoughtfulness throughout this difficult time.

Until we hold you in our arms again, love and miss you Dad.