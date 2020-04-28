Delegates pick Wardle, Hoffman for county council races

Petitions keep Milne and Patino on primary ballot ♦

If County Republican Party delegates had their way, the Republican nominees for County Council Districts 1 and 3 would be Scott Wardle and Tye Hoffman.

Wardle and Hoffman both received over 60% of the delegate votes in Thursday’s virtual Tooele County Republican Nominating Convention.

According to party rules, 60% is the threshold needed to avoid a party primary and advance a candidate directly to the general election.

However, due to SB54, or the County My Vote compromise, state law allows for the collection of signatures on a petition as a second path to the primary ballot.

While Wardle received 13 out of 20 delegate votes, Shawn Milne, with six votes, and Sarah Patino, with one delegate vote, both collected enough signatures to ensure them a place on the primary ballot.

So, despite the delegates vote, Wardle, Milne, and Patino will all be on the June Republican primary ballot.

Wardle said he is really honored with the confidence that the delegates have placed in him.

“I am the choice of the District 1 delegates,” he said. “The process works. The people have the right to choose … and we are at an important crossroads with our new form of government. We have a primary with two other Republican candidates, and that’s great.”

MIlne said he would like to thank the delegates for the time they spent vetting candidates and listening to the candidates messages.

“I appreciate that they remained engaged despite the unusual circumstances this year,” he said.

Patino said she knew going into the election that she would have an uphill battle.

“Commissioner Milne is currently serving and obviously well known,”shesaid. “COVID-19 has even helped increase his presence in the public eye. Scott Wardle is also well known not only as a currently seated Tooele City Councilman but also via church callings and employment. Scott has made a large impact in a lot of local families’ lives. He’s well liked and trusted.”

However, Patino said she has a lot to offer too.

“I think people would be surprised that they have a lot in common with me and my family if they take the time to get to know me. I’m a pretty normal gal, or at least I think, willing to take a stand and I want to help make a change in Tooele County,” she said.

Hoffman, with 19 out of 25 delegate votes, defeated Kyle Mathews, who had six votes. Mathews did not collect signatures, so Hoffman advances to the general election without a primary vote as the Republican nominee for county council district 3..

Ordinarily, Tooele County Republcian Party delegates would meet together in a county nominating convention to vote on their preference of candidates to represent the party in the general election.

But this is no ordinary year.

Party leaders cancelled the traditional in-person convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the work of selecting candidates had to go forward.

A virtual convention process was used by the county Republican Party to let delegates weigh in on their choice for the two contested Tooele County Council seats.

Delegates from the 1st and 3rd county council districts received paper ballots from a party official after their credentials as a delegate were verified. The ballots had to be marked and returned by 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The ballot counting was broadcast on Zoom by the Republican Party on Thursday night.

Out of a total of 45 delegates that were eligible to vote, all 45 returned a ballot.

The primary election will be June 30, but it will be a vote-by-mail election with ballots mailed to all voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party approximately three weeks before election day.

Go to vote.utah.gov to check your voter registration information.