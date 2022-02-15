Delores “Dee” Dunn Burkett

Delores “Dee” Dunn Jones Burkett returned to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 7, 2022, in Tooele, Utah. She was born June 17, 1931, to Leroy and Alta Marie Boyer Dunn in Tooele, and had two brothers, Richard “Dick” (JoAnn) Dunn of Tooele and Ross Boyer Dunn.

Dee married Nathan “DeVere” Jones and they had three sons, Jeffrey Paul, Russell Alan (Kathryn) of Grantsville, and Aaron Tyler, and they lived in Ohio and California before returning to Utah. She and DeVere later divorced and Dee married Albert “Al” David Burkett in Panama. She has one grandson, Gary Michael (Valerie) Jones of Portland, Oregon.

Growing up in Tooele, Delores attended Tooele schools and graduated from Tooele High School in 1949. She worked as a telephone operator and was a federal employee at Tooele Army Depot. Later Dee transferred to a government job in the army base at Fort Clayton in the former Panama Canal Zone where she met and married Al. They lived in Panama, then moved to Hinesville, Georgia, where she retired. Later they lived in Holder, Florida, until 2020 when she moved to Tooele to be close to family. She spent her last years at Cottage Glen Assisted Living in Tooele.

Dee loved to tease and make people laugh. She loved sparkly bling and liked to dress up for fancy occasions. She enjoyed Coca-Cola collectibles, antiques and history. Dee was an active member of the Floral City Historical Society in Florida and participated in many historical events and festivities, and also gave historical home tours. She volunteered for a time at her local Family History Center. Dee and her husband Al enjoyed many cruises and vacations to the British Isles, Europe, South America and Africa. She has very special friends in Florida and across the United States. Dee is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Her family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Cottage Glen Assisted Living and the many caregivers, health care workers, and hospice staff who provided her care. Many of her caregivers say they will remember Dee for her sassy wit and hilarious, spontaneous quips. She often said how grateful she was for the care and kindness she received.

Dee is survived by her husband Al, her son Russell, her grandson Gary, her brother Dick, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ross, her former husband DeVere, and two sons Jeffrey and Aaron.

Services will be held at Didericksen Memorial, 87 W. Main St., Grantsville, Utah, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, with a family visitation one hour prior to the services. Internment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery. The service will also be live streamed at didericksenmemorial.com, click on the link at the bottom of the obituary. We extend a special invitation to out-of-state friends and dear family members who are ill at the present time.