Dementia specialists to present free discussion series in Tooele

Three professional specialists will present a series of four sessions to help families and caregivers learn how to meet the challenges of dealing with loved ones with dementia in Tooele beginning Oct. 25.

Dementia Dialogues will be held at the Tooele County Health Department on consecutive Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning with “The Basic Facts: An Introduction to Dementia.” The dates of the sessions are Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. The health department is located at 151 N. Main, Tooele, Room S180. Care for family members with dementia will be provided with advanced notice to assist caregivers to attend.

Caregivers and family members of persons with dementia, health and medical professionals, and other community members are invited to attend the free discussions. Social worker continuing education units (7.5) are available.

Although there is no cost for the informative service, participants are encouraged to register 48 hours in advance by calling 435-277-2440.

Dr. Meg Skibitsky, an Erda resident and geriatric physician with Intermountain Health Care, along with social service worker Evelyn Van Zanten, and Nancy Madsen, a master level gerontologist and social service worker, will lead the Dementia Dialogues discussions.

“These informative, interactive, discussions will be beneficial to dementia patients and family members and friends who support those who are impacted by dementia,” Skibitsky said.

“We look forward to meeting and helping people throughout Tooele Valley in our discussions,” Van Zanten added.

Madsen said, “This series has been very well received and found to be helpful when presented elsewhere in the state.”

Dementia Dialogues topics in following weeks include communications skills, preparing a safe environment, addressing behavioral challenges, and creative problem solving.

The series is co-sponsored by Aging Services of the Tooele County Health Department and the Utah Department of Health.

The free program is being offered from a grant provided by the Office for the Study of Aging and the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.