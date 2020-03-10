Democrat candidate for Congress makes campaign stop in Tooele

Weston says he’d never put ‘party over country’ ♦

A Democrat whose great-great-grandparents help settle Milford Valley in Beaver County thinks Utah’s 2nd congressional district needs better representation and he’s the man for the job.

Kael Weston, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run against Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, made a campaign stop at the Bonneville Brewery in Tooele City on Friday night.

Around 20 people showed up to hear Weston and to ask him questions during the two-hour gathering.

A native Utahn, Weston served for over 10 years in the U.S. State Department, including seven years in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Like Stewart, Weston is an author. He wrote “The Mirror Test: America at War in Iraq and Afghanistan,” a New York Times Editors’ Choice and the Military Times’ Best Book of the Year.

He writes monthly for the Salt Lake Tribune and has contributed to NPR, New York Times, Washington Post, The Hill, Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, Daily Beast, and other publications.

Weston has taught at the college level in Utah and in Quantico, Virginia, at Marine Corps University. He has also led seminars at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Weston described himself as “not a hard left liberal Democrat.”

Compromise would be his hallmark, he said, using public lands policy as an example.

“No state flag should fly over the federal flag; we fought a civil war over that. … but when it comes to public lands, we need better policy,” he said. “And that means getting SUWA [Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance] and Mike Noel [former state representative from Kanab] in the same room talking.”

Asked about access to mental health and fighting the opioid crisis in rural Utah, Weston said there is a role for the federal government.

“Good health, including mental health, has not been a priority,” he said. “It is a value and government should come and make sure rural areas don’t suffer because they don’t have the resources.”

Weston criticised Stewart’s support of President Donald Trump.

“Chris Stewart is supporting a president that has alienated the world,” Weston said. “I would never put party over country.”

The country is divided and solutions to that division can be found in western states, especially rural Utah, according to Weston.

“In the west we’ve had to be good neighbors,” he said. “The west represents community and hardship.”

More information about Weston can be found on his campaign website at westonforcongress.com.

Utah’s 2nd congressional district runs from southern Davis County, including Farmington, Woods Cross, Bountiful and Centerville, through Salt Lake City and turns west to a portion of West Valley City and Magna before turning west to include Tooele County. From Tooele County, the district’s boundaries head south to include Juab, Millard, Beaver, Iron, Washington, Kane, Garfield, Piute, Sevier and Sanpete counties.