Democratic legislative candidates behind Republicans in funds

House District #68 incumbent out guns Democratic opponent with 83 times more dollars ♦

Tooele County’s Republican state legislative candidates have far more financial spending power than their Democratic opponents, according to campaign finance reports that were submitted on Tuesday.

Incumbent Republican candidate for House District #68, Merrill Nelson, reported a total of $20,931 raised for his 2020 bid for office. His Democractic challenger, Aimee Finster reported a total of $250 raised for the campaign.

Nelson brought forward a balance of $15,348 from his 2018 campaign. His largest contributors in 2020 have been $750 from Utah Hospital Political Action Committee and $751 from The Utah Auto Dealers Association. Other large contributors include $500 each from Farmers Employee and Agent Political Action Committee of Utah, Micron Technology, Utah Metal Works, and the Utah Bankers Association, according to reports from the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

Finster reported one single $250 contribution from the Committee for a Democratic Majority Utah House Democratic Leadership Council.

District 68 includes Millard County and parts of Tooele, Juab, Utah, and Beaver Counties.

In the race for House District 21, Republican incumbent Doug Sagers reported year-to-date contributions totaling $17,686. His Democratic opponent, Stormy Simon, reported contributions totaling $9,703.

Sagers brought forward a balance of $2,685 from 2018. His largest contributor in 2020 has been $5,000 from Walter Plumb of Salt Lake City. Plumb is an attorney and a real estate developer, who contributed to the campaign against the statewide medical marijuana proposition. Sagers also received a total of $4,000 from the Utah House Republican Political Action Committee and $750 from the Utah Hospital Political Action Committee.

Simon’s largest contributor was $1,000 from Operating Engineers Local No. 3. Other top contributors to her campaign include $500 each from the Communications Workers of America Political Action Committee; the Engineers and Trainmen Political Action Committee; the Utah AFL-CIO; Autumn Karcey of San Luis Obispo, California; Justin Freyre of Carlsbad, California and Jerry Tomaiolo, of Worcester, Massachusetts, according to reports from the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

District 21 includes Tooele City, Pine Canyon and part of Stansbury Park.

Complete campaign financial reports can be found on the Lieutenant Governor’s website.