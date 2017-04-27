Democratic party picks new leaders

‘Gun toting liberal Democrat Mormon’ from Stansbury chosen to lead party ♦

Tooele County Democrats have a new leader.

The county’s Democratic Party held its biennial organizing convention Tuesday evening at Tooele City Hall.

The delegates elected Cindee Beard of Stansbury Park as their new chairwoman by acclamation. Beard was the only nominee for the position.

Beard described herself as a “gun toting liberal Democrat Mormon.”

Originally from Salt Lake City, Beard and her family moved to Grantsville in 2009. The have since relocated to Stansbury Park. She and her husband are parents to six children, ages 13 to 21.

Beard works work full-time for a medical billing software company in South Jordan. She is a graduate from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

As part of her degree program, Beard interned with Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, in the Utah House of Representatives and with the then United States Surgeon General, Dr. Regina Benjamin, via the Hinckley Institute of Politics.

“I’ve been a Democrat my entire life,” Beard said. “I was raised to care about others. The Democratic Party is the party that aligns most with my values.”

Beard said growing the party will be her priority.

“Fundraising for the party is important,” Beard said. “But what we really need to do is get out and communicate with people that the Democratic Party is big enough for them. You don’t have to agree with 100 percent of the party platform to be a member.”

Beard challenged Rep. Merrill Nelson in the 2016 election for the District 68 seat in the state House of Representatives.

“As I was campaigning, I met a lot of people that didn’t know we had a Democratic Party in the county,” she said. “We need to reach and involve more people and have more activities so people will know we are here.”

Beard replaces Rick Pollock. Pollock conducted the convention and did not seek a second term as party chairman.

A total of 28 out of 62 Tooele County Democratic Party county delegates attended the organizing convention.

Also elected at the convention by acclamation were: Amanda Graf, vice-chairwoman; Katy Carlile, secretary; and Andrew Quintana, treasurer.

The entire election process took less than five minutes, with only one person nominated for each office and no speeches from the candidates.

“The nominees were well known by the delegates,” Pollock said. “I guess the election shows the unity of our party.”