Democrats to hold Meet the Candidates night at park

Tooele County Democrats aren’t having a primary election in June, but they are serving up hamburgers and hotdogs for a sit down dinner fundraiser and a chance to meet their candidates.

The Tooele County Democratic Party is holding its fundraiser on Friday at England Acres Park at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for a hamburger plate, and $8 for a hot dog plate. The plates include drinks, side dishes, and dessert, according to Amanda Graf, Tooele County Democratic Party chairwoman.

Along with dinner, the Democratic Party’s candidates for the 2018 general election will also be at the fundraiser.

“People who attend the dinner will get a chance to meet all of our candidates,” said Graf.

Candidates who will be at England Acres Park on Friday night include the Democratic candidates for federal offices: Jenny Wilson for U.S. Senate and Shireen Ghorbani for U.S. House District #2.

Candidates for local and state offices attending the fundraiser will include Merle Wall for House District 68, Debbie Vigil for House District 21, Mike Keil for Senate District 17, Clare Collard for Senate District 12, Brenda Spearman for Tooele County Commission, and Sam Woodruff for Tooele County Auditor.

Graf said attendees are encouraged to pay for dinner in advance because seating is limited. Visit the Tooele County Democratic Party Facebook page for a link to the online address to reserve a seat.

England Acres Park is located at 800 N. 400 East in Tooele City.