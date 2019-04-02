Demos choose new leader for county party

Keil hopes to connect voters with local Democratic party ♦

Tooele County Democrats have a new leader.

County Democratic delegates elected Mike Keil as the county’s new party chairman during their organizing convention held on March 7 at Tooele City Hall.

Keil replaces Amanda Graf who has served as the party’s chairwoman for the past two years. Graf did not seek a second term as party chairwoman.

“My parents were Democrats,” Keil said, when asked why he is a Democrat. “They instilled in me a sense of fairness and equity. … I never bought the idea of trickle down economy. The Democratic party looks out for the little people.”

Keil is a transplant to Tooele County. Born in Utah and raised on the west side of Salt Lake City, he moved to Tooele County in 2001 for the “quiet, serene lifestyle.”

However, having observed the growth of Taylorsville when he lived in Salt Lake County, Keil said he knew Tooele County’s “bucolic” atmosphere wouldn’t last forever.

Working as the director of analytics for Salt Lake County-based Imagine Health, Keil helps build health solutions for employers for a living.

With somewhere around 12,450 registered Republicans and 2,680 registered Democrats prior to the 2018 county caucus meetings, Keil acknowledges the uphill battle to be fought as he works to have Democrats in Tooele County elected to office.

Tooele County has not seen a Democratic office holder since Sheriff Frank Park retired in 2014.

Growing the party is one of Keil’s top priorities.

“We have a small loyal group in Tooele County,” Keil said. “But the Democratic Party in Tooele County has a rich history of people like Jim Gowans and Ron Allen. Gowans was a Democrat from Tooele City who served for 18 years in the state House. Allen, a Democrat from Stansbury Park, served in the state Senate for seven years. “

Community outreach is a key to growing the party, according to Keil.

“People need to hear and understand what the party stands for,” he said. “We need to be heard and establish ourselves as the voice for the working class people of Tooele County.”

Keil believes that a large amount of county voters will connect with the local Democratic party’s position on healthcare, local transportation issues, and education.

A majority of Utah voters passed Proposition 3 — Medicaid expansion — but the Republican dominated Legislature repealed and replaced the initiative, he said.

“That left a lot of people out in the cold,” Keil said. “We’ve got a lot of working poor that are working 36 hours a week — they aren’t eligible for health insurance through work and can’t afford it on their own.

“Now is the time to ask Utah voters to look at the Democratic Party as an alternative that will represent the will of the people,” he said.

The Tooele County Democratic Party has room for people of diverse beliefs and backgrounds, according to Keil.

“We might not always agree, but we can talk and listen,” he said.

For years Democrats in Utah have to fight the mantra, “You can’t be Democrat and a good member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” according to Keil.

“You shouldn’t have to keep your political identity a secret,” he said.

Graf will be hoping to get the Tooele County LDS Dems caucus going, a group of Latter-day Saint Democrats that promote the compatibility of their party and their religion, according to Keil.

While Keil said he has always been a Democrat, he first got involved with politics supporting Barack Obama’s 2007 presidential campaign. He also campaigned for Peter Corroon for governor in 2010. In 2018, Keil ran for state Senate District 17.

“Anybody that wants to get involved in the party can contact me by email at chair@tooeledemocrats.org,” he said.