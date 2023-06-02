On May 29, 2023, Dennis LeRoy Waite passed away from natural causes in his home at the age of 81. Dennis was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Dennis was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 13, 1942, to Floyd LeRoy and Eleanor (Leavitt) Waite. He was the second child of four children: Geraldene, Dennis, David, and Linda.

Dennis graduated from Las Vegas High School and then attended BYU before his mission to Australia. After his mission Dennis attended Stevens-Henager Business College where he studied accounting. Dennis opened two accounting offices in West Valley and Tooele. In retirement Dennis was able to travel with his loving wife Patricia. Dennis and Patricia were married in the St. George Temple, and recently celebrated 43 years of marriage. Dennis was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in ward and temple callings throughout his life.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Eleanor and his son Scott. Dennis was very proud of his parents and family. Dennis is survived by his wife Patricia, 10 children, 30 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m., at the Skyline Ward Chapel, 777 E. Skyline Dr., Tooele, Utah. Interment and graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah, at 2:45 p.m.

A full obituary can be found at tatemortuary.com. Family and friends are encouraged to upload memories and photos to Dennis’ memorial page. Dennis will be missed by family and friends, but we know we will be together again. The family would like to express gratitude for the many kindnesses shown to them at this time.