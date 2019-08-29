Department heads request $24.1 million in discretionary spending

Collectively the budgets for 2020 discretionary spending presented to the Tooele County Commission during a special meeting on Wednesday night at the County Building total 3.7% more than 2019’s budget requests.

The requests from all departments discretionary spending for 2020 totaled $24.1 million, $857,000 more than the 2019 total discretionary budget of $23.3 million.

Department heads were requested to prepare budgets with a 1.5% decrease in discretionary spending — spending not including salaries and benefits, according to Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy.

The requests presented Wednesday night included several proposed long term capital projects that drove some departments over their 2019 spending request.

The largest request increase was an additional $605,183, a 45.9% increase, from the facilities department. The request included $24.8 million in proposed capital projects for asphalt and concrete repair, boiler repairs or replacements, and building maintenance, according to facilities director Mark McKendrick.

On the other end of the scale, the largest decrease in spending came from the road department with decrease of $294,523, a 12.2% decrease.

The decrease in the road department budget request was due to fewer road projects planned for 2020, according to roads department director Rod Thompson.

The County Commission decreased their budget by $43,100, a 14% reduction.

Overall, 25 out of 40 budget accounts decreased their budget requests for 2020 from their 2019 budget with 23 of those requests meeting or exceeding the 1.5% reduction goal.

The County Commission did not look at projected revenue or salary and benefits for county employees during Wednesday night’s work session.

“This is an earlier start than we have ever had on the budget,” said Commissioner Shawn Milne. “This initial process went very well with department heads taking ownership and accountability for their budgets.”

Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy said a draft proposed budget should be ready for the public in October with a final proposed budget ready in November.