Depot applauds 75 years of ‘dedicated’ service

Tooele Army Depot celebrated its 75th anniversary last Thursday with warm words from attending dignitaries and perfect summer weather.

TEAD Commander Col. Jimmy Brown praised the work of the installation’s employees over the history of the depot, which was founded during World War II as a munitions storage depot to support the Pacific theater. The depot continues to provide ammunition support in every subsequent military conflict, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

“During the last 75 years, this depot’s military and civilian employees have served with distinction and honor, and have always been at the ready,” Brown said.

More than 70 percent of the depot’s employees are former military and many have active service members in the family, Brown said. According to TEAD Chief of Staff Kathy Anderson, a recent economic study found the depot has more than 550 employees and its operations contribute $114 million to the state of Utah.

“The men and women at Tooele Army Depot are truly national assets and what we do is critical to the defense of our country,” Brown said.

During her opening remarks, Anderson said the installation, which is roughly the size of Washington, D.C., continues to focus its primary mission around conventional ammunition.

‘Though the depot has endured various missions, realignments, successes and sacrifices, today we recognize 75 years of dedicated service to our many men and women in uniform across the globe,” she said.

Retired Col. Gary Harter, director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, attended the celebration to read a proclamation from Gov. Gary Herbert, naming Aug. 10 as Tooele Army Depot Day. He said in his experience with counterparts around the country, they know about TEAD and Utah.

“Tooele Army Depot really does set the standard across the nation,” said Harter, who previously served as commander of Dugway Proving Ground.

The opening ceremonies concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting using a military sword. The cake was cut by its longest-tenured employee, Teresa Martinez, with 38 years, and Adam McClelland, with four days.

After the cake cutting, attendees were able to take tours of the installation, view munitions and fire department artifacts, play horseshoes and cornhole, and view a local Ferrari club car display.

TEAD was established as the Tooele Ordnance Depot in 1942 and construction finished the following year. The north area housed supplies, ammunition and combat vehicles for World War II.

The depot took over the former Deseret Chemical Depot in 1949, which was later designated Tooele Army Depot South Area, according to a TEAD history fact sheet.

Today, Tooele Army Depot is an active joint ammunition storage site, including the storing, shipping, receiving and inspection of conventional ammunition.

During its peak employment year of 1985, TEAD had 4,697 employees.