Deseret Industries offers alternative tax deductions

Christmas is over, but there’s still time to give in 2016.

Nearly one-third of annual giving is done in December and 12 percent of all giving happens in the last three days of the year, according to the non-profit information group, NeonCRM.

With only a few days remaining in 2016, the scramble is on to boost year-end donations for maximum tax deductions. Donors need to make their donations by Dec. 31 to qualify for a tax deduction in this calendar year.

Deseret Industries is one local resource that accepts such donations. DI stores accept year-end donations, including furniture, clothing, sports equipment and most household items. Stores are open — including Tooele’s — through Saturday, Dec. 31 to receive donations. DI also provides all donors with tax forms.

And it’s a free tax deduction; it doesn’t cost a thing to donate used items. While most end-of-year donations are in the form of a cash contribution, this is a non-cash donation that still boosts tax deductions.

Household items accepted at DI include furniture and furnishings, cookware and kitchen goods, small appliances, linens, computers, flat-screen TVs, games, pictures, toys and more. Clothing of all sizes is accepted for men, women and children, as well as shoes, hats, purses, jewelry and other accessories. Even lawn equipment, tools and snow blowers are good to donate.

DI generally receives items in good used condition, or better, but the company can find a use for virtually everything donated.

DI is located at the north end of Tooele City at 1575 N. 30 West. The store is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 435-882-7100.

DI is a nonprofit program owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition to thrift store operations, DI also functions as an employment-training center. At each of its locations, DI employs and provides on-the-job vocational training, giving local residents the skills, certifications and training to succeed in a wide variety of career fields.