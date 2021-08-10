Deseret Peak Temple underway

Site plan approved, other permits to be issued soon, says Tooele City ♦

Despite a lack of above-ground construction, progress is being made on the construction of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Deseret Peak Temple in Tooele City, according to city officials.

Transcript Bulletin readers have asked the paper about the progress of the temple, for which a groundbreaking ceremony was held almost three months ago at the temple’s site 2400 North 400 West site in Tooele City.

Some readers have asked if the delay of visible progress has been caused by Tooele City’s permit process.

Not true, according to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

Winn told the Transcript Bulletin that Tooele City has already approved the temple’s site plan, which means the contractor can move dirt to prepare the site elevation.

Winn anticipates that the permit to start infrastructure work for roads, water and sewer may be issued this week.

In order for the infrastructure permit to be issued a bond must be posted for the estimated costs of the public improvements — a normal part of the permit process, according to Winn.

Winn said the city received the information they needed to complete the bid estimate from the contractor on Wednesday, late in the day, last week. The city engineer that handles the infrastructure permit was out of the office until Tuesday.

“The engineer will be back tomorrow,” Winn said on Monday afternoon. “I expect the contractor will have the information they need to get the bond tomorrow.”

The City’s building department reviewed the plans for the building permit last week, according to Winn.

“Any day now they should have the permit to start building,” she said.

The building permit is needed before work can start on the foundation.

If there has been any delay in the permit process it might have been due to the site plan approval, Winn said.

The original site plan showed the perimeter roads being elevated by 13 feet, according to Winn.

“That was a lot higher than the surrounding development and the developer said that wouldn’t work,” Winn said. “So we worked with the contractor and the developer to lower that to around five feet.”

That change only delayed approval by a short time, maybe a week or two, according to Winn.

“I was over there this morning and they have heavy machinery working on preparing the site,’’ Winn said in an interview with the Transcript Bulletin on Monday afternoon. “Tooele City is excited to have the temple built in our city and we look forward to it’s completion.”