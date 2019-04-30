Deseret UAS showcases county at Chicago tradeshow

Tradeshow unveils premier test facilities, revolutionary technologies from Utah-based companies ♦

Deseret UAS is in Chicago to recruit high-tech drone companies and their jobs to Tooele County, according to a county official.

A non-profit collaborative effort by Tooele and Box Elder counties, Deseret UAS is exhibiting at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Xponential 2019, billed as the largest trade show for unmanned and autonomous aerial systems. It runs from April 29 to May 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“We encourage all Xponential attendees to visit our booth and see firsthand the cutting-edge technologies being developed right here in Utah,” said Shawn Milne, Deseret UAS board chairman and a Tooele County commissioner. “The unique assets we offer at an affordable cost have been a game-changer for companies seeking to operationalize their technologies.”

Deseret UAS was organized in 2018 with the help of a $1.2 million grant from the state of Utah. A non-profit organization, Deseret UAS — UAS is the abbreviation for unmanned aerial systems — was organized to promote economic development by enticing businesses and researchers in the emerging drone industry to make their homes in Tooele and Box Elder counties, according to Milne.

Deseret UAS bills itself as the premier organization in the industry offering commercial unmanned aerial systems and urban air mobility flight test facilities, according to its press release on the trade show.

The press release further states that Deseret UAS offers access to wide-open land and airspace, as well as the necessary Federal Aviation Administration authorizations for large commercial unmanned aerial vehicles and urban air mobility aircraft. The organization’s commercial flight test amenities include a 4,500-foot paved runway with a covered airplane hangar, mobile test units, certified Part 107 pilots, data analytics, beyond visual line of sight test capabilities, and state-of-the-art training facilities.

The Utah Pavilion at the Chicago trade show will have Utah-based companies exhibiting their prototypes that have the potential to revolutionize mobility, safety and security, according to the release.

One of those companies is ElectraFly, an aviation company founded in 2017 that is building a hybrid-electric personal flying vehicle.

According to the company, ElectraFly aims to increase lift capacity and flight times for vertical take-off and landing aircraft and is somewhere between a personal jetpack and a large, helicopter-like air taxi. The ElectraFly prototype is being built to carry a rider — something ideal for first responders or military special forces. Other versions will be scaled for air taxi or search and rescue, and smaller versions will be ideal for shipping and package delivery.

“There is an undeniable change happening in air transportation but there are problems in efficiency,” said John Manning, ElectraFly co-founder and director of development. “So many people, especially as children, dream about flying. We’re developing innovations to make the dream of personal flight a reality and to shape the future of urban air mobility.”

ElectraFly signed an agreement with Deseret UAS in November 2018 that will allow it to conduct tests at Deseret UAS’ Box Elder County test site.

Fortem Technologies is another Utah company that will join Deseret UAS at the trade show. According to the company, its artificial intelligence-enabled SkyDome software and TrueView radar digitize airspace, makes it possible to ensure safe urban corridors and to protect infrastructure, venues, borders and cities against rogue drones. This digitization is the platform needed to make drone package delivery and the safe transport of people a reality.

“Safe air mobility of unmanned drones flying beyond visual line of sight is achievable,” said Fortem CEO Timothy Bean. “Fortem Technologies makes this possible by digitizing the airspace so that cooperative and non-cooperative air traffic can be differentiated, assessed for threats, and managed for safety of our airways.”

Also exhibiting at the Utah Pavilion during the trade show will be officials from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

“Utah has always been at the forefront of technological innovations that improve lives and the state’s investment in Deseret UAS is evidence of that,” said Ginger Chinn, managing director of Urban and Rural Business Services for GOED. “We wholeheartedly embrace unmanned aircraft technologies and are proactively developing a plan to build the aerial infrastructure needed for these innovations to flourish.”

The Deseret UAS office is located at the Horsley Orthodontics Building in Tooele City, which opened in October 2018.

“The goal of Deseret UAS is to build a synergistic community of UAS industries in Tooele County, kind of like the ‘the silicone slopes of drone technology,’” Milne said.