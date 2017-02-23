Desert Hills holds on to beat Stansbury late

Late missed 3-pointers end Stallion playoff run ♦

Stansbury head coach Joe White knew if he could keep the second-round game against Desert Hills close and low-scoring, the Stallions would have a chance to pull off an upset at Utah State University on Thursday.

If Thunder senior guard Logan Hokanson’s hadn’t gone 4-for-10 from the 3-point line, they might have done it. As it was, Hokanson’s Thunder prevailed 62-55.

“He’s probably the best player we’ve been against this year. And then not only that, but he has a supporting cast that’s really good. That’s a 20-4 basketball team,” White said. “I told our kids, we’re there. If we clean up some of our mistakes, if we get to the basket, if we shoot a little better — we’re a good team, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

The Stallions cut what once was an 11-point deficit in the first half down to three points midway through the fourth quarter. Stansbury forward Drake Schlappi — who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds — earned a layup with 5:47 left to play that made it 49-46. Desert Hills senior guard Jacob Mathews hit a driving floater the next time down the court and Hokanson took the ball for a coast-to-coast layup a minute later to put Desert Hills back up by seven before the Thunder called time out. Stansbury center Josh Jenkins cut the lead back to four with an and-one bucket with 4:29 left.

“Their defense is long, and it forces you to do things that are uncharacteristic,” White said. “Their defense is pretty intense. When you’ve got an opening to the basket, you’ve got to go. We needed the score to be in the 40s to have a better chance.”

Stansbury guard Casey Roberts forced a Desert Hills turnover with good help defense, then tossed the ball ahead to senior guard Jase Wanlass who scored through three defenders and made the resulting free throw to bring the Stallions back to within striking distance at 55-52 with 2:46 to go.

Then Desert Hills started to waste the clock, spreading ball handlers to the corners and forcing Stansbury to guard closely in hopes of a five count.

Hokanson took advantage of the increased floorspace with drives to the basket that resulted in free throws, but he nearly let the Stallions back into the game by missing twice within 20 seconds of each other — once during the front end of a one-and-one situation.

But Stansbury missed a couple 3-point attempts in the final 90 seconds that led to made free throws on the other end to increase the deficit to as many as eight with as little as 26 seconds left.

“Part of this is being new to this; we took some 3s that we didn’t really have to,” White said. “We were getting to the basket and having success there. We just got a little anxious, but that will come with experience.”

Jenkins drilled a long 3 on the next possession, but the Desert Hills went on to win 62-55

Hokanson scored a game-high 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers before 30 seconds had ticked off the clock to put Stansbury in a 6-0 hole early.

Roberts scored a team-high 14 points for Stansbury, which went a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line. Wanlass had 13. Jenkins scored 12 points.

Stansbury turned the ball over 18 times, 14 of which were committed during the first half.

The Stallions dropped into the fifth-place bracket and will face Carbon on Friday at 12:50 p.m. Carbon beat Tooele 54-46 on the road in the first round before losing 67-39 to Ridgeline in the quarterfinals. The winner of Friday’s game will play in the fifth-place game Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.