“Courage is being scared to death….and Saddling up Anyway”

John Wayne

One of the most famous Pony Express riders to ever work the line west of Salt Lake City was Elijah Nicholas Wilson who was better known as “Uncle Nick” in his later years. Nick is well remembered because he was, like many a man in the old west, gifted in the art of storytelling. What sets Nick apart however is the fact that at the end of the day all of his tales of pioneering, living with the Indians, riding for the Pony Express and working on the Overland Stage were all documented in the book “White Indian Boy – The Story of Uncle Nick among the Shoshones”.

Nick’s tales were made famous largely due to the fact that historian Howard Driggs was chasing down the old riders and found Uncle Nick. Driggs was fascinated with Nick’s 1910 autobiography and got it published to a much wider audience in 1926. In the first article on Uncle Nick, we discussed tales from this book about how he crossed the plains with the pioneers, lived through the settling of Grantsville, ran off and lived with the Shoshone Indians for several years and then came back and broke horses for Doc Faust and that is where we will pick up the story.

Nick stated that when the Pony Express was established that Major Howard Egan and Doc Faust went on his bond and that he was hired on to carry the mail at Ruby Station in Ruby Valley. Nick described Pony Express operations as follows: “The stations were about 10 miles apart and placed as near as possible to a water source. There were two kinds of these stations — the Way Station and the Home Station. At the Way station, the riders would change out horses and at the home stations, the riders themselves would change out and that is where they would eat and sleep as well.”

Nick stated that when the riders hired on they had to go swear before a justice of the peace that they would be at their post at all times and not go more than 100 yards from the station unless carrying the mail. When a rider started out, he was not to turn back, no matter what happened until the mail was delivered to the next station. It was also ordered that if a rider arrived at the next station and the relief rider was not present or able to ride, then the rider would have to ride another 75-mile leg onto the next home station until he was relieved by the next rider.

This very situation happened to Nick one August day in 1860. He had carried the mail to Deep Creek Station but as bad luck would have it, the rider was not there and so he had to continue on over the Deep Creek Mountains to Willow Springs Station. Nick’s stories are called into question somewhat because he states that the rider he was to relieve at Deep Creek was killed in the desert by Indians but there is no other record of this anywhere else. It is possible that this is true but no one knows for sure.

Nick said his horse was “jaded” by the time he got to Willow Springs or else he would have headed right back to Deep Creek. The story that follows played out in what is now Callao with the mighty peaks of the Deep Creek Range as witness looming over it all. A more spectacular setting does not exist anywhere in the West Desert except maybe the west slope of the same range in the vicinity of Ibapah.

Nick went on to say that about 4 p.m., seven Indians rode up to the station and asked for something to eat. Pete Neece, the station keeper, picked up a sack of 20 lbs. of flour and offered it to them. The Indians then demanded a sack of flour a piece. This angered Neece and he threw the sack back into the station building and told them he would not give them anything and to clear out. This made the Indians angry so as they rode away from the station and passed a shed, they each shot an arrow into an old cow that was there.

When Neece saw that, he pulled out his pistols and started blasting. He killed two of the Indians and the rest ran off towards the mountains. Neece, an old Indian fighter said to his men, “Now boys, we are in for a hot time tonight. There are 30 Indians up in the canyon and they will be on us as soon as it gets dark and we will have to fight.”

There was a man named Lynch working at the station at that time and he had often bragged about what he would do if the Indians attacked. Nick stated that he and the other men in the area had considered Lynch to be kind of a desperado. They all felt pretty good until this man Lynch weakened and started to cry. At that point all the men just wanted to get on their horses and ride like blazes to the next station.

Old Pete Neece would have none of it. He said “We will load up all of our old guns and be ready for them when they come. There are only four of us but we can stand off the whole bunch of them”. The bravery displayed by some of the Station men was incredible. Unlike the Pony Rider who could outrun the attacking Indians on his fleet footed mustang, the station men, usually no more than four per station, were fixed geographically to a location which made them tempting and easy targets for Indians seeking to plunder their supplies or get revenge for some atrocity the whites had perpetrated on the Indians.

A little before dusk the men saw a big dust over towards the mouth of the canyon about 6 miles away and they knew the Indians were coming. What a terrifying situation that must have been. It is amazing that Neece kept order at the station and that the men didn’t all bolt. Being outnumbered likely 5 to 1, Neece came up with a plan for the boys to go out 100 yards from the station and when the Indians came up on them they would jump up and surprise them. Pete told the boys “Jump to one side when you fire so that you will not be in that same spot when the Indians fire at where the flash came from”

Nick stated that he laid close to the ground and that pretty soon he heard the sound of horse’s hooves and that it seemed like there were 100s of them. The screams, hoots and war cries of the Indians terrified Nick and he was petrified with fear. It was sandy where they were with little humps or hillocks of greasewood dotting the desert floor. When the Indians got close enough, Pete shot and jumped to one side. Nick had two pistols, one in each hand, cocked and ready to fire as he was crawling on his elbows and knees. Nick recalled “Each time Pete fired he would jump and then all the boys were firing but I was so excited I forgot to fire” but he said he kept jumping.

After one jump he landed in a little ravine and he laid down flat as he could in it stating “I was badly scared and my heart was beating like a trip hammer”. After a whil the shooting ceased and he looked up but all he could see was more of those dirt humps and to him they looked like Indians so he lay there some more, possibly for several hours.

After a long wait, Nick decided to crawl back to where he had picketed his horse to see if it was still there and if so, he would mount up and ride like hell for Deep Creek Station as he feared all the boys had been killed. Just then he noticed that there was light visible through cracks in the station wall and he thought it might be full of Indians. Then he heard talking inside and he knew it was the station men. He was very ashamed and did not want to go in but he finally did and Pete Neece welcomed him like a hero stating that Nick had probably chased ‘em all back to the mountains by himself.

Neece said that several Indians had been killed and the attack was broken off when the station men surprised them with the ambush. The Indians however, would get plenty of revenge a few years later just up the road at Canyon Station. After this terrifying episode, Nick went on to have several other harrowing experiences with hostile Indians on the trail, and during one confrontation he was shot in the head with an arrow. When the station men found him, the arrow was still in his head and he was unconscious. They laid him up in a bed at Spring Valley and it was a foregone conclusion that he would not survive. After 6 days, Major Egan came along and seeing that Nick was still alive, sent for the Doctor immediately. Nick was unconscious for 18 days before he came to and started to recover.

The White Indian Boy — Nick Wilson, recovered but was left with a lifelong nasty scar on his scalp and always wore a hat after that, never taking it off. Nick went on to have a long and adventurous life driving the Overland Stage for years along the same trails he traveled as a Pony Rider. In his later years he founded the town of Wilson, Wyoming. Uncle Nick died on 26 December 1915 thus ending one of the most epic lives lived in the history of the Old West.

