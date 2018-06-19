Despite a few kinks, election by mail is on target

Ballots must be postmarked by day before the election ♦

The conversion to a complete vote by mail election for Tooele County has met a few unexpected problems, but nothing that jeopardizes the validity of the election, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

Vote by mail ballots for the June 26 Republican Party primary were delivered to the U.S. Post Office during the first week of June, according to Gillette.

A few of the first people to mark and mail their ballots back ended up getting their ballot returned to them in the mail. The confusion was due to automation and the way the ballot return envelope is laid out, according to Gillette.

“The envelope has the stamp and the clerk’s address on the front and the return address of the voter on the back,” said Gillette. “I talked to our postmaster and he said that apparently if the envelopes got in the machine that reads the addresses backwards, then they may have been sent back to the sender. He told me that he would instruct his staff to be more careful, and since then, we have not heard of any more ballots being returned to the sender.”

If a voter has a ballot come back to them in the mail, they have several options, according to Gillette.

“They can drop the ballot in the mail again, hand deliver it to the clerk’s office, drop it in one of the drop boxes around the county, or drop it off at a poll location on election day,” she said.

Ballot drop boxes are located outside the east end of the Tooele County Building, the south side of Tooele City Hall, at Grantsville City Hall, and at the Stansbury Village Shopping Center in front of Anytime Fitness.

Ballots may be delivered in person to the county clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

Poll locations in Tooele County will be open on election day, June 26, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote by mail ballots may be dropped off at the poll locations during those hours.

The poll locations are: Middle Canyon Elementary School at 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City, the Grantsville Fire Station at 26 N. Center Street in Grantsville, Stansbury High School at 5300 N. Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park, and at the Tooele County building at 47 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

To vote in person at a poll on election day, voters will be given a paper ballot to mark that looks just like the one they received in the mail, according to Gillette.

However, in order to receive a ballot at a poll, voters must surrender the ballot they were mailed, otherwise they must cast a provisional ballot, Gillette said.

The poll locations will have a ballot marking device specifically for the use of the disabled.

Gillette has also heard from a few voters that the affidavit, the part where the voter signs to verify their identity, is missing from their ballot.

“Apparently the printer made a mistake and on a few ballots instead of the affidavit there is just a blank spot,” Gillette said. “Some people have just signed the blank spot, and that will work. If a ballot comes in without a signature, we will call the voter to rectify the problem. We don’t throw any ballots away.”

In order for mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be postmarked the day before the election and received by the day of the final canvass, or vote count, which is conducted two weeks after election day, according to Gillette.

Gillette recommends that voters get their ballot in the mail early to make sure it gets postmarked by June 25.

“Don’t get to the post office late on the night before the election and expect your ballot to be postmarked that night,” she said.

The June 26 primary is only for the Republican Party. No other parties had more than one candidate per office, so primary ballots were only sent to voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party.

Voters who are not registered as affiliated with any party may go to a poll location on election day and fill out a form to affiliate as a Republican and receive a ballot to vote in the primary, according to Gillette.

This is the first election in Tooele County where all eligible voters were mailed a ballot.

The switch to voting by mail was made for several reasons, according to Gillette.

The county’s electronic voting machines were getting old and needed to be replaced, with most counties in Utah already voting by mail. Tooele County decided to join with the other counties in purchasing new equipment for counting vote by mail ballots, Gillette said.

Almost half of Tooele County was voting by mail any way with vote by mail precincts having a higher voter turnout than other precincts, according to Gillette.

“With our number of voters already voting by mail at 43 percent, it seemed more convenient for the voters to mail a ballot to everyone,” she said.