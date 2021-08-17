Despite floods, county is still in ‘exceptional’ drought

Despite the Aug. 1 deluge, Tooele County is still listed in exceptional drought condition — the most extreme drought stage possible — by the U.S. Drought Monitor and local reservoirs remain well below historic levels.

Drought continues to grip the state, with 99.43% in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“The benefits we saw from the recent rain storms are wearing off with soils once again drying out,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed. “We have seen a measurable decrease in water use around the state, which helps keep more water in our reservoirs for later use. We appreciate all those who have reduced their use and ask for continued conservation because we don’t know what the winter will bring.”

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 10% of capacity and Grantsville Reservoir was at 39% of capacity as of Aug. 9, according to a report from the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

As an average, Settlement Canyon Reservoir is at 67% of capacity on Aug. 1. Grantsville Reservoir’s average capacity for Aug. 1 is 51%.

In 2020, on Aug. 1 the two reservoirs were at 39% and 48%, respectively. Both reservoirs were below average for August 2020, but ahead of their August 2021 levels.

And the problem isn’t just in Tooele County.

Statewide, 32 of Utah’s largest 42 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Utah Lake rose to 55%, and Causey Reservoir dropped below 55%.

The Great Salt Lake’s current elevation dropped slightly the past week to 4191.1, likely due to reduced upstream demand and cloud cover that reduced evaporation. Lake levels are expected to continue dropping until irrigation season concludes, evaporation slows down, and more water flows into the lake, according to the DNR.

Precipitation accumulation continues to be well below average. To restore conditions to “average” for the year, Utah still needs about 11.5 inches of rain — 8 inches to cancel the deficit and 3.5 inches to account for the precipitation traditionally accumulated from August through September, the DNR reported.

Farmers and ranchers continue to face severe effects of the drought with hay supplies and rangeland conditions remain an issue for farmers and ranchers, according to the DNR.

With 100% of the state experiencing drought conditions, Gov. Spencer J. Cox outlined measures to plan for Utah’s water future.

“This drought has caused all of us to reevaluate how we conserve and motivated us to do more,” Gov. Cox said. “So many Utahns are doing their part to save water, which is fantastic, but there’s much more we can do.”

Utah’s water agencies are in the process of developing a comprehensive state water plan that builds on the previous version developed by the Division of Water Resources, according to Cox.

Cox announced four focus areas the state will fast-track to further advance water conservation and water planning: install secondary water meters statewide, integrate land use and water planning, continue to invest in agricultural optimization and establish a statewide turf buyback program.