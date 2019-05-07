Detached garage lost after Saturday blaze

A detached garage sustained substantial damage in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence in the area of 200 E. 100 South after the east side of the structure was reported on fire around 3 p.m., Harrison said. The fire was spotted and reported quickly by an umpire at a youth baseball game at Red Delpapa Memorial Park.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the structure was engulfed in flames, Harrison said. The garage was being used as a shop and there were solar panels on the roof, which started to collapse during the blaze.

Due to the state of the roof, firefighters had to switch to an external attack, Harrison said.

Firefighters knocked the fire down in about a half hour, but continued to work on the fire for about two hours as it spread into the eaves, according to Harrison.

There was no one inside the garage at the time of the fire and the point of origin was traced to the furnace room inside the garage, according to Harrison. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters from Tooele City Fire Department battled the fire, with the assistance of Tooele Army Depot Fire Department. About 25 firefighters and six fire apparatus were involved.

The roof of the garage was considered a total loss by fire crews, with the whole structure possibly a loss, Harrison said.