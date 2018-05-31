Developer defends Stansbury Park rezone decision

Derald Anderson says his affordable housing project fits general plan ♦

While some Stansbury Park residents are collecting signatures to overturn a zoning decision that would allow a high-density development near the entrance to Stansbury Park, one Stansbury man is defending the apartment project.

Derald Anderson, who has lived in Stansbury Park since 2001, was the applicant who requested the rezone request for a five-acre parcel south of the Stansbury Health Clinic at 6347 Gateway Drive.

Anderson wants to build between 60 to 74 apartments on the property. He defends his plan with a copy of the 2016 Tooele County General Plan Update in hand.

“These apartments are affordable housing for our school teachers, police officers, and other members of our community’s workforce,” Anderson said. “This is where our young married couples, single parents, retired people and temporary residents can live. I don’t think it’s right to say if you can’t afford to buy a $300,000 home, you can’t live in Stansbury Park.”

The County’s updated general plan calls for diversity in housing with higher density near existing resources, according to Anderson.

“Rezoning this property for a multi-family development fits the general plan,” he said.

Traditional planning guidelines put high density development near services, according to Anderson.

“These apartments will be in walking distance of schools, grocery stores, doctor’s offices, daycare, parks and there are two UTA bus stops in front of the property,” he said.

Anderson said that his apartments will be affordable workforce housing, not a government subsidized low-income housing project.

The Tooele County Commission voted on May 15 to approve the rezone of the property from commercial shopping and single-family residential with a 10,000-square-foot minimum lot size to a multi-family residential zone with a minimum of 15 dwelling units per acre.

However, in a concession to Stansbury residents that opposed the rezone, the county commission restricted the rezone by imposing a height limit of two stories and no more than 35 feet in elevation above grade. The commission also specified that while the units may be apartments, they must be built to look like townhomes.

The rezone request came to the county commission with a favorable recommendation from the planning commission with a 3-3 vote, because the planning commission chairman voted in favor of the rezone.

Opponents to the rezone request commented during the public comment period at the end of the commission meeting.

One of their concerns was that Stansbury Park has limited commercial property and rezoning the property would further limit commercial development. They also said that apartments were out of character for the location and expressed concern that developing the property would hinder public access to the Mill Pond.

Anderson provided an answer to each of those concerns.

The Stansbury Service Agency owns the first 40 feet of the property that borders Country Club Drive as well as the property from the edge of the Mill Pond to the top of the hill above the pond, according to Anderson.

“We are not and would not want to restrict access to the Mill Pond or interfere with sledding on the Mill Pond hill,” he said.

As far as appropriateness for a multi-family project in the area, Anderson pointed to other high-density housing projects in the area.

“With the 35-foot high and two-story restriction, our buildings will not be any taller than the homes on the other side of the Mill Pond,” Anderson said. “With property zoned as commercial a 75-foot high commercial building could be built there or a strip mall.”

Anderson, who opened and operated Cold Stone Creamery in Tooele City for eight years, said the property’s location is not attractive for retail use.

Looking at county property records, there are 31 acres of unused commercial property and 35 acres of used commercial property in Stansbury Park, west of state Route 36 between Bates Canyon Road and the Tractor Supply Store, according to Anderson.

He also estimates that there are over 100 acres of land east of SR-36 from Stansbury Park that could be rezoned to commercial use in the future, if needed.

“This 5-acre parcel is not needed and may never be suitable for use as commercial property,” he said. “A nice townhome-style apartment development would be a natural buffer between the existing commercial property and the single-family homes,” he said.

Opponents to rezoning the property for multi-family development have about 40 days to collect 2,749 signatures from registered voters throughout Tooele County to put a repeal of the rezone on a ballot for a vote by all Tooele County voters.

If the petition is unsuccessful, Anderson said he will proceed with his project.

With the rezone approved, the next step in the process for Anderson before he can start construction is to develop and submit a concept plan for approval by the planning commission. That approval process includes public hearings.