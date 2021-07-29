Developer proposes extended stay hotel for Stansbury

Hotel plan is alternate to previously proposed townhomes ♦

With his rezone request on hold with the County Council, a local developer is now bringing a request to build an extended stay hotel on property near the Millpond Spa in Stansbury Park.

The Tooele County Planning Commission heard a request from Derald Anderson for a conditional use permit to allow an extended stay hotel on 1.09 acres of land in Millpond Plaza in Stansbury Park during the planning commission’s July 20 meeting.

After hearing from Stansbury residents that opposed the extended stay hotel, the planning commission voted to table their decision on the permit until their next meeting — giving time for a traffic study to be completed.

Anderson previously submitted an application to have the same property rezoned from commercial shopping to multiple residential with 15 units permitted per acre. His plan was to put 15 townhomes on the property.

The planning commission forwarded a favorable recommendation on the rezone application to the County Council.

After a discussion of the townhome proposal, the County Council voted to table vote on the rezone saying the applicant had requested the delay to give him time to consider the extended stay hotel option.

In his rezone application, Anderson said if the rezone was not approved he would pursue an extended stay hotel for the property which, as a conditional use in the commercial shopping zone, would not require a zone change.

Anderson told the planning commission during their July 20 meeting that the County Council suggested he should explore the extended stay hotel as a possible more favorable use of the land than townhomes.

During the planning commission’s July 20 meeting, several Stansbury residents, both online and in-person, offered comments expressing that they wanted the property to stay commercial, but an extended stay hotel was not appropriate in this location.

Concerns raised included parking concerns, the need for retail shops in the area, the transient nature of extended hotel clientele that some said have attracted drug dealers and users, prostiution and other undesirable activity.

Some Stansbury residents expressed concerns about placing a business that may draw an undesirable element in an area near residences, parks, and ball fields used by the community’s youth.

Anderson said that he was trying to capture a niche market with the extended stay hotel.

“It’s not the location for a ‘let’s stop here’ kind of hotel as you are driving by,” he said. “But we’re trying to fill a need in the county for people that come to the county to do business.”

The planning commission decided to table a vote on their recommendation until their next meeting. They wanted to see a traffic study before they vote.

According to the state’s Land Use Guide for Citizens a “conditional use may be allowed, allowed with conditions, or in narrow circumstances, denied. Conditional uses must be approved if reasonable conditions are proposed, or can be imposed, to mitigate the potential negatives involved.”

State code states: “If the reasonably anticipated detrimental effects of a proposed conditional use cannot be substantially mitigated by the proposal or the imposition of reasonable conditions to achieve compliance with applicable standards, the land use authority may deny the conditional use.”