Developer talks options after voter referendum freezes property

The developers behind a proposed apartment complex along state Route 112 discussed an additional zoning change to their property during Grantsville City Council’s Wednesday night meeting.

A zoning change from commercial to high-density residential on 5 acres of SR112 Development’s 12.5-acre parcel was approved by the city council last October, but has been put on hold by a citizen referendum. The referendum will be voted on by residents during the municipal elections in November 2019.

SR112 Development representative Austin Allred said the ownership group is now looking to rezone the high density residential portion of the property to a multi-use designation, CD, which would allow two-story townhomes to be built. He said the developer is looking to build and sell townhomes instead of attempting to build three-story apartment buildings, which petitioners of the referendum opposed.

“We got the rezone but obviously we’ve heard a lot of voices of citizens and they don’t want three-story apartments,” Allred said.

Allred said the developers are still looking to attract commercial businesses to the property but lower traffic volume on SR-112 compared to Grantsville’s Main Street makes it more difficult.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen asked about traffic concerns that petitioners mentioned as a reason for supporting the referendum. Allred said the property would have significantly higher traffic with commercial use than residential.

Councilman Tom Tripp brought up legal concerns to rezoning a property that is the subject of a referendum and suggested Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs reach out to the Lieutenant Governor’s office for guidance.

“What’s happened here is the city council’s will has been overridden by a citizen voice,” Tripp said to Allred. “I don’t know if this group here is empowered to tell you anything.”

If the 5-acre portion of the property could not be rezoned due to referendum, Allred said the developer will seek a rezone of the remaining 7.5 acres along SR-112 to the mixed-use CD designation.

“If it’s tied up, we would like to come and ask for CD everywhere else,” he said. “We’re not sitting on our property for four more years.”

The city council voted 3-2 to rezone the 5-acre parcel to high-density residential on Oct. 4, overturning a June 2017 vote for denial, in which Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall was the tie-breaking vote.

The city council reviewed the original vote after the matter was sent back to the council by the city’s board of adjustments. During the Oct. 4 meeting, Tripp opposed the reconsideration as he said the board of adjustments did not identify a portion of the city code that was violated and merely sent a recommendation based on new evidence provided by the developer at its meeting.

The referendum, the first in Grantsville City’s history, was approved to appear on the November 2019 ballot after petitioners collected more than 1,322 signatures.