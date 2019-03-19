Developers expected to provide more details with plans

Critchlow hesitant to approve any new projects until General Plan is adopted ♦

The Grantsville City Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of preliminary plans for a Grantsville Professional Park at its meeting Thursday.

The project at 163 South state Route 112 would include three lots for professional buildings in a commercial district zone.

City Councilman Neil Critchlow said developers should expect more detailed development agreements for such projects in the future.

“We want every developer to know what is required of them and have it in writing,” Critchlow said. “We want all the details in black and white. If a park is part of the project, we want to know exact acreage. We should have development agreements for all of our developments.”

He said he is hesitant to approve any subdivision plans until Grantsville adopts a General Plan for the City.

Grantsville City will hold a public meeting on April 15 at the Grantsville High School Commons Area from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to receive information about a general plan for Grantsville.

Critchlow said development agreements can require developers to pay for improvements in subdivisions up front instead of homeowners paying for them later on.

The planning commission also approved an amended concept plan for Guy Haskell on the Desert Highlands subdivision located at 700 North state Route 13. The concept plan changes the design and location of storm drain detention basins.

Desert Highlands is a 168-lot, master-planned community just south of the Walmart Distribution Center on the west side of state Route 138.

City leaders, including the city council, planning commission, and department heads, met for a workshop back in November to discuss the challenges, benefits and future of development.

Planning commission chair Jaime Topham said the city lacks a variety of housing types, such as homes with smaller lots.

“Honestly, I think the lack of types of housing is a detractor,” Topham said. “We don’t have multi-family housing.”

Planning commission member Gary Pinkham said the city has developed in areas, from an infrasture point of view, that were not ready for development.

“So between sewer, water and roads, we’re behind the eight ball,” Pinkham said.

Critchlow said businesses make money for the city while residential development requires money from the city.

He said at the November meeting that the look and feel of Main Street in Grantsville was a detractor to the community. Councilwoman Krista Sparks agreed.

Residents can learn about and provide input into the Grantsville General Plan at GrantsvillePlan.org.

Rural Community Consultants of Springville is helping Grantsville develop its general plan.

“We are pushing our team pretty hard to have a draft of the plan available for public review by the end of this month,” said consultant Mike Hansen via email Tuesday morning.