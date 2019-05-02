Developers of RR-1 property will get compensation for access road dedications

Proposed ordinance change allows up to 6% reduction in lot size ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission reconsidered a request for a change in the county’s land use ordinance during its meeting on Wednesday night.

Howard Schmidt, the developer of the Lake Point Vistas subdivision, requested that the county amend its land use ordinance to allow developers of RR-1 zones to reduce lots size by 6% in exchange for property dedicated for access rods.

County code already allows for a reduction in lot size for road dedications in multiple use, agriculture, and rural residential zones with five and 10 acre lots.

The planning commission considered Schmidt’s request in March 2019, but there was confusion about what they recommended when the County Commission considered the proposed change in their April meetings.

The County Commission referred the ordinance change back to the planning commission, so that some potential discrepancies could be cleared up and the proposed ordinance amendment modified. The planning commission also heard some additional changes proposed by Schmidt.

The planning commission unanimously approved new ordinance language that will allow for a reduction of up to 6% in lot sizes in RR-1 zones. The reduction is to be equal to the square footage that the developer dedicates for a collector class road with a cross-section width of 80 feet or larger or for the square footage of the developers pro rata portion of a collector class road with a cross-section width of 80 feet or larger.

The new language also clarifies that driveways are not allowed to connect to collector class roads.

Nobody spoke during the public hearing on the proposed ordinance change.

The county commission will consider the ordinance change at their May 7 meeting, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.