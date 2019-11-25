Development request history for property at 4409 N. Droubay

Oct. 3, 2018: The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend denial of a request by Joe White to rezone 108.83 acres a few blocks north of Bryan Road and west of Droubay Road at 4409 N. Droubay Road from RR-5 to RR-1. White proposed an overall density of one residence per acre with 108 units to be built on 86.92 acres. A total of 8.14 acres would be set aside for parks and trails and 13.57 acres for roads.

Oct. 16, 2018: The Tooele County Commission voted 2-1 to approve White’s request to rezone the property at 4409 N. Droubay Road from RR-5 to RR-1.

November 2018: Erda residents started to gather signatures for a referendum to put the County Commission’s decision to rezone the property at 4409 N. Droubay Road on an election ballot and allow voters to either confirm or overturn the rezone.

Dec. 27, 2018: While the Tooele County Clerk was in the process of validating the signatures collected to put the rezone on a ballot, the County Commission met in a special meeting at 1 p.m. and voted to repeal the ordinance that changed the zone designation of the property at 4409 N. Droubay Road to RR-1, returning the property to RR-5 status. The repeal was made at the request of the applicant, Joe White. As a result of the repeal, the Lieutenant Governor’s office told the County Clerk that they may stop verifying signatures because the repeal made the referendum petition mute.

May 1, 2019: The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval of a request by Joe White to rezone the 108.83 acres at 4409 N. Droubay Road from RR-5 to RR-1. White proposed a total of 70 residential units on 86.92 acres with 8.14 acres of parks and trails and 13.57 acres for roads.

Sept. 4, 2019: White asked that the rezone request reviewed by the planning commission on May 1 not go forward and submitted an application for a planned unit development-conditional use permit for the property at 4409 N. Droubay Road. The PUD-CUP plan called for 112 homes on a total of 113 acres, with 76 lots of approximately one-half acre, 33 lots of 1 acre or larger, and three lots of one-third acre. The concept plan also showed three agricultural preservation parcels totaling 19 acres and a 2-acre park. The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the PUD-CUP.

Sept. 27, 2019: Eight Erda residents file an appeal of the planning commission’s approval of the PUD-CUP to be heard by the County Commission.