Diana Hindes (Aunt Bubbles) returned to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 6, 2019, after an extended illness at the age of 71.

She was born to George and Miriam Anderson on Oct. 28, 1947, in Tooele, Utah.

She attended Stockton Elementary and went to Tooele Junior High and graduated from Tooele High School in 1965.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She married Bob Hindes on Feb. 15, 1986, in Roy, Utah, and remained happily married for 32 years until the time of her death.

She worked at Tooele Army Depot, later transferred to Hill Air Force Base, and retired in 1992.

She enjoyed her family and loved to go to the family reunions. She loved going to Yellowstone National Park where she enjoyed being out in nature and looking at the wildlife. She also loved going to South Dakota and seeing all the sites in that area.

She enjoyed baking and cooking and was well known by her family for her famous pumpkin rolls. She enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors. She loved life and found joy in whatever she did.

She enjoyed quality time with her nieces and nephews and loved seeing them have fun; they enjoyed going to her house when they were younger and being spoiled by her.

Diana is survived by her husband Bob Hindes; four brothers, George (Connie), Rick (Judy), Bret, Bart (Nicole); and one sister, Patti Anderson.

Preceded in death by her parents George and Miriam Anderson, grandparents Ernest and Lucille Johnson, and Carl and Mary Anderson.

Viewing services will be held Jan. 11, 2019, 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. Following the viewing we will proceed to the Tooele City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers we would prefer donations to Alzheimers or dementia organizations to help in the research of these diseases.