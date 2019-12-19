Diaz sent to prison for 2011 murder of Tooele woman

More than 8 years after Evelynn Derricott was murdered in her Tooele home during a burglary, the man responsible was sentenced to prison Monday during a jury trial.

Rogelio Diaz Jr., now 29, of West Valley City, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary and a reduced charge of second-degree felony manslaughter. He was sentenced to confinement in the Utah State Prison by Judge Matthew Bates in 3rd District Court to serve a sentence of five years to life.

The reduced charge was the result of a plea agreement that was reached with the defendant and the prosecutors.

“When the public hears six to life, they think he’ll only do six years,” said Tooele County Chief Deputy Attorney Gary Searle.

“We know, based on cases like this, that he’ll do somewhere between 25 and 30 years,” Searle said. “We felt, in consultation with law enforcement and [Derricott’s] daughters, it removes all of the variables of a trial, a jury, and an appeal. To her family — who are very much the victims of this — there’s now a finality to this case.”

In a statement from the defendant, Diaz admits to having entered Derricott’s home on Oct. 5, 2011, with the intention to commit a theft. When Diaz encountered Derricott, he pulled her hooded sweatshirt over her head and fatally struck her in the head more than 10 times with a hammer, he admitted in the statement.

Derricott, 69, was a widow who lived alone. Her body was found on Oct. 7, 2011, by a friend who became concerned after she did not answer her phone or come to the door.

Diaz was arrested by Tooele City Police in May 2016 in connection with the murder. He was initially charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated burglary and second-degree felony theft. He pled not guilty to the charges during an appearance in 3rd District Court in November 2016.

Tooele City police detectives received a break in the case when they used familial DNA testing, a technique that matches samples of DNA evidence from a crime scene to relatives in the state’s DNA identification system. DNA samples found on the hammer, located in the home, and on the steering wheel of Derricott’s stolen car, were a near match to a member of Diaz’s family in the state’s DNA database.

Police were able to eliminate other family members who were already in the state DNA database or outside the country at the time of Derricott’s murder.

After narrowing in on Diaz, police obtained DNA samples from a used energy drink can and work gloves that he discarded. The DNA profile from the can and gloves matched the DNA found on the hammer and steering wheel and Diaz was arrested.

The jury trial was rescheduled several times over the case’s history, the most recent being Aug. 14, 2019, when the jury trial was set to take place over the course of a week, from Dec. 16-20. On Monday, Diaz pled no contest to the charges on the first day of the intended week-long trial.

After the trial, Diaz was remanded to custody of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for transportation to the Utah State Prison.