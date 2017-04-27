Diaz’s attorney seeks more discovery time before starting trial

The trial date for the West Valley City man charged with the 2011 murder of 69-year-old Evelynne Derricott of Tooele has been canceled following an appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Rogelio Diaz, Jr., 23, is charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated burglary and second-degree felony theft. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during arraignment on Nov. 15 before Judge Robert Adkins.

Diaz’s attorney, Edward Brass, made a motion to continue the jury trial, previously scheduled to begin on May 31, for further discovery. The jury trial date was canceled and a scheduling conference was scheduled for June 13 at 9 a.m. before Adkins.

Brass and Chief Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle originally agreed to a four-day trial during the November arraignment. A new trial date has not been set in the case yet.

Diaz was arrested last May in connection with Derricott’s murder using familial DNA testing, a technique that matches samples of DNA evidence to relatives in the state’s DNA identification system. The state crime lab uses the test to identify a close, male family match in the existing database before police narrow the list of suspects using traditional police work.

Tooele City police believe Diaz was burglarizing Derricott’s Tooele residence when she came home in October 2011. Derricott suffered 14 impact wounds that were consistent with a claw hammer found at the crime scene.

DNA samples found on the steering wheel of Derricott’s car, which was stolen and abandoned in Kearns, and on the hammer matched and belonged to an unidentified male. Tooele City police found a partial match to a relative of Diaz in the state’s DNA database using the familial DNA test.

Police narrowed the list of suspects to Diaz after eliminating family members already in the system and those outside the county. Diaz had a family member living in Tooele at the time of Derricott’s murder and received mail at an address in Kearns near the location her car was recovered.

Detectives recovered a used energy drink can and work gloves discarded by Diaz to gather DNA; the profile matched the male DNA found on the hammer and steering wheel. Tooele City police arrested Diaz after the DNA proved to be a match.