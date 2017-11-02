Did county change zone without telling property owner?

Holly Howard wants her land back, kind of.

After nearly an hour of discussion at its Wednesday night meeting, the Tooele County Planning Commission decided to table a request by Howard to rezone her property from rural residential five-acre lots to agriculture 20-acre lots.

When Howard bought the 38.16 acre property, located at 1567 E. Erda Way, in 1992, it was zoned A-20.

But according to Howard, sometime around 1994 to 1996 the county rezoned it to RR-5 — and not at her request. The county also didn’t tell her about the change, she said.

“It was A-20 when I bought it,” Howard said. “I’ve been grazing cattle and sheep on it for 24 years. When all the talk about how many animals are allowed on property, I thought I was safe because I’m A-20, and then I found out I’m not.”

Tooele County Recorder Jerry Houghton said that county staff has spent countless hours searching archives and has not been able to find out why the property was rezoned.

“I never requested a rezone,” she said.

Because Howard sells cattle and sheep, her operation is commercial in nature, something that is not allowed in RR-5 zones, according to Lynn Butterfield, planning commission chairman.

“Her current use is in violation of our land use ordinance,” he said.

Howard’s neighbors said they don’t mind the current grazing operation, but they aren’t excited about turning back the clock and rezoning the property to A-20.

“I don’t see how it is right to go back to A-20 for the benefit of one family,” said Bryan Sant, who is one of Howard’s neighbors in Erda.

The surrounding neighborhood is five-acre lots, according to Sant.

He is concerned about a large barn that Howard is building. He fears the barn could be the beginning of a feed lot.

“I don’t want a feed lot with 200 cows on my front porch,” he said. “Leave it RR-5 and let her continue to use it like she is now, for grazing. You can do things in A-20 that you can’t in RR-5.”

Tooele County Planner Jeff Miller, who has been on the job for less than a week, offered a possible remedy.

Tooele County’s land use ordinances could possibly be amended to allow the planning commission and county commission to attach conditions to rezones in situations like Howard’s, he said.

However, because Howard’s application for rezone has already been submitted, it must be considered under the laws at the time the application was submitted, according to Tooele County Deputy Attorney Gary Searle.

However, several people at the meeting suggested that Howard could voluntarily withdraw her request, allowing the planning commission time to consider on ordinance change before she resubmits the application.

“Why should I do that?” Howard said. “All I want is for you to put it back the way it was before you changed it without telling me you were changing it.”

Geoff Dupaix, with Project Engineering Consultants, the county’s engineering and planning consultant, pointed out that under the county’s land use ordinance a feed lot, an agriculture business, or agriculture industry, are all conditional uses.

That means even with an A-20 zone, a feed lot or other agriculture business would need further approval from the planning commission even if the rezone request is approved, according to Dupaix.

“As a conditional use, the planning commission could require mitigating conditions,” Dupaix said. “If the planning commission finds that it is impossible to mitigate the impact, the conditional use permit can be denied.”

The planning commission discussed tabling the decision to give Howard time to consider withdrawing her request.

“If we deny this tonight, it will be two years before you can ask us to reconsider,” Butterfield said.

Delaying a decision would also give the county’s new planning staff time to do additional research into why the property was rezoned, according to Miller.

The planning commission’s vote to table Howard’s request was unanimous.