Didn’t get your property tax notice? Contact clerk’s office

We have had some questions regarding the “Charter School Levy” listing on property tax valuation notices. The Legislature required counties to split this out from the school basic levy.

Taxpayers have always paid for charter schools; however, it was included in the “local school district” amount. The Legislature wanted the public to be aware of how much of that tax goes to charter schools. It doesn’t matter whether your children go to charter schools or not.

Property Tax Valuation Notices, which show the market value and taxable value of your home as set by the Tooele County Assessor’s office, were mailed in the middle of July. This is the final plea: If you did not receive your notice, please contact the office as soon as possible. If you do not agree with the value stated on the form for your home, you have until Sept. 15 to appeal that value. Instructions and an online form can be found at https://boe.tooelecountyonline.org/

All Tax Relief (Abatement) Application forms for tax relief are due in the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Sept. 1. This includes low income, disabled veterans, active military, blind and mobile homes. Those who have applied in the past should have received forms last spring.

If you think you may qualify and have not received a form, please come into the clerk/auditor’s office as soon as possible. For an explanation of all available abatements, please see http://www.co.tooele.ut.us/Auditor/abatements.htm .

At the Tooele County Commission meeting on Aug. 15, the commissioners approved proposed adjustments to the 2017 fiscal year budget. For a look at the presentation and the adjustments, see http://www.co.tooele.ut.us/Auditor/pdf/2017-Budget-Adjust-Presentation.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mgillette@tooeleco.org or call 435-843-3148.