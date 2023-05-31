Digital Education Center awards 75 high school diplomas

In a ceremony held at the Tooele High School auditorium on May 25, 2023, the Tooele School District’s Digital Education Center presented 75 high school diplomas to graduates. These graduates completed all requirements for a high school diploma.

Graduating student speakers were Jaxon Day and Rita Miles. Rod Lundwall was the staff speaker.

Shondell Hymas was the commencement speaker.

Graduate Breanne Eggett sang “The Climb” by MIley Cyrus.

Hal Strain, Digital Education Center director, presented the graduating class which was accepted by Robert Gowans, Tooele County School Board vice president.