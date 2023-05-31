Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Ben Oviatt receives his high school diploma from Hal Strain, Digital Education Center director.
  • The stage is set at Tooele High School for the Digital Education Center graduation ceremony on May 25, 2023.
  • Student speaker Rita Miles.
  • Student speaker Jaxon Day.
  • A Digital Education Center graduate is congratulated by Tooele Area Director Bryan Becherni after receiving his diploma form Hal Strain.
  • Breanne Eggett sings "The Climb" by MIley Cyrus.

May 31, 2023
Digital Education Center awards 75 high school diplomas

In a ceremony held at the Tooele High School auditorium on May 25, 2023, the Tooele School District’s Digital Education Center presented 75 high school diplomas to graduates. These graduates completed all requirements for a high school diploma.

Graduating student speakers were Jaxon Day and Rita Miles. Rod Lundwall was the staff speaker.

Shondell Hymas was the commencement speaker.

Graduate Breanne Eggett sang “The Climb” by MIley Cyrus.

Hal Strain, Digital Education Center director, presented the graduating class which was accepted by Robert Gowans, Tooele County School Board vice president.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

