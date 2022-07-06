Dignified retirement for the symbol of our republic

As part of Tooele City’s weeklong Independence Day celebration, the city held a retirement ceremony for U.S. flags at England Acres Park on Wednesday, June 29.

When the symbol of our country becomes worn to the point that it is no longer fit for display, the U.S. flag code calls for the flag to be “destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Tooele City collected hundreds of worn out flags that were burned during their retirement ceremony.

The dignified ceremony included a welcome from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn followed by the presentation of colors by the Marine Corps League.

The National Anthem was sung followed by a salute and taps from the Tooele Veterans of Foreign War Post.

Each flag was brought out one at a time and displayed to the public before it was placed on the fire.

Volunteers from the Tooele City Fire Department stood a dignified watch over the fire.