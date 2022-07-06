Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Marine Corps League presented the colors at the beginning of Tooele City's flag retirement ceremony.
  • Tooele City collected worn out U.S. flags to be retired in a dignified manner during their ceremony.
  • Scouts prepare to retire a US flag.
  • Each flag was presented before their retirement.
  • The worn out flags were placed on a fire while Tooele City Fire Department volunteers maintained a watch on the fire.
  • The Tooele VFW Post conducted a salute to the worn out symbols of our nation that included "Taps."

July 6, 2022
Dignified retirement for the symbol of our republic

As part of Tooele City’s weeklong Independence Day celebration, the city held a retirement ceremony for U.S. flags at England Acres Park on Wednesday, June 29.

When the symbol of our country becomes worn to the point that it is no longer fit for display, the U.S. flag code calls for the flag to be “destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Tooele City collected hundreds of worn out flags that were burned during their retirement ceremony.

The dignified ceremony included a welcome from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn followed by the presentation of colors by the Marine Corps League.

The National Anthem was sung followed by a salute and taps from the Tooele Veterans of Foreign War Post.

Each flag was brought out one at a time and displayed to the public before it was placed on the fire.

Volunteers from the Tooele City Fire Department stood a dignified watch over the fire.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

