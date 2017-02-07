Dinner theatre will present thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’

Director Macae Wanberg remembers watching the 1967 movie “Wait Until Dark” as a child with her mother.

“I remember screaming out loud at times because it was so suspenseful,” she said. “I saw this on a list of plays we could do and decided to go with it.”

The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre will present the thriller “Wait Until Dark” this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and again on Monday. Dinner-show nights are Friday and Saturday with show-only performances on Thursday and Monday.

Wanberg also owns The Old Church Dinner Theatre located at 297 W. Clark St. in Grantsville

The director said the play was written by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher.

“Many people will remember the old 1967 movie starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin that was based on the play by Frederick Knott,” Wanberg said.

She said the most recent script has a new setting in 1944 Greenwich Village, New York. Lead character Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a trio of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.

Susan is played by Airdrie Gillie who has acted in about 10 of the 14 Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre productions.

“This is a challenging role; I’ve never played a blind person,” Gillie said. “You have to keep a high level of intensity and it’s been physically exhausting.”

She said performing in a serious drama is more challenging than comedy.

“I think it’s more difficult to pull out sadness and emotion and being scared from an audience, than it is to just tell jokes on stage like in a comedy,” Gillie said. “If something on stage goes wrong and the audience starts laughing (with a drama), it’s harder to get them back to scared again.”

The director said Gillie is excellent in the role of Susan.

“Airdrie is one of the reasons I wanted to do this play,” Wanberg said. “Her abilities are superb. I mentioned to her that if we ever do this play, I wanted her to be in it.”

The play was pre-cast because of only a few actors.

One of the main characters tormenting Susan is psychotic criminal Roat played by Clay Cammack. Other local performers include Robert McKeon, Jorden Cammack, Aaron Nelson, Jesse Martinson and Brooklynn Davis.

Wanberg said former Tooele County resident Jason Krogh wrote music for the production to make it even scarier.

“We want to have a lot of emotional response and thought we could achieve this by adding music,” the director said. “It’s incidental music in the background to add some feeling.”

Wanberg added that the show may be too frightening for young children.

Friday’s dinner will feature Ultimate Catering chicken fried steak, and Saturday’s dinner is Costa Vida taco bar. Dinner shows are $20 for all seats. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Patrons should arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to eat before the show starts.

Prices for show-only nights are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $7 for children ages 4-12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.