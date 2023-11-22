One thought on “Dirt bike accident leads to child’s death

A 12-year-old boy was killed on the evening of Monday, Nov. 20, after he hit a vehicle on his dirt bike in Grantsville.

The accident occurred just after 5:45 p.m. on state-Route 138 near the intersection of Sun Valley Drive.

At the time of the accident, the boy was riding his dirt bike on the eastbound shoulder of the road and a Mercades passenger car was traveling westbound. The driver attempted to turn south onto Sun Valley Drive, according to Lt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

When the driver of the Mercades made their turn, the boy on the dirt bike hit the passenger side of the Mercades. The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead on scene.

The area of the accident on SR-138 was closed until 9 p.m. Those on scene reported that the dirt bike had no lights on, but the accident is still under investigation, according to Roden.

“It’s always very sad when we get news like this, especially with someone so young,” Roden said. “This was a very tragic situation.”