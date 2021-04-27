Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

April 27, 2021
Disabled veterans can get free day use of canyons

Disabled veterans from Tooele County can now enjoy the County’s canyons at no cost.

The Tooele County Council adopted a Disabled Veterans Canyon Day Pass during their April 20 meeting.

The pass admits disabled veterans for day use of Settlement and Middle canyons.

Qualifications for the free Disabled Veterans Canyon Pass include; being a Tooele County resident, being honorably discharged, and having a service related disability rating of 50% or more.

Veterans meeting the requirements need to provide a summary of benefits issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs to get the pass.

The pass is valid for day use admittance to Settlement and Middle canyons for the qualified veteran and up to seven guests in the same private vehicle.

The pass is valid during the season it is issued. The veteran must be present to allow admittance. The pass is non-transferable.

Passes can be issued at both canyon toll booths and at the Tooele County Facilities office at the Deseret Peak Complex, 2930 W Highway 112.

 

