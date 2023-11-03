On Friday afternoon, Nov. 3, a double-belly truck carrying a load of gravel barreled down Main Street beginning at Vine Street and ending at the Tooele Motor Company at 1141 N. Main Street.

The incident started around 1:35 p.m. Presumably due to failed brakes, the truck picked speed as it headed down hill with the driver moving from sidewalk to the road hitting trees, curbs, bushes, and at least one buffalo statue, as he tried to avoid hitting vehicles and pedestrians. The driver finally crossed Main Street and entered the parking lot of the Tooele Motor Company, where after damaging 10 or 12 empty new vehicles the truck came to a stop after hitting the Tooele Motor Company building with the truck and building bursting into flames, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer.

The fire sent a column of dark black smoke ino the air that could be seen for miles. It burned for about 30 minutes before it was extinguished by the Tooele Fire Department.

The driver escaped the truck in good shape. A total of 11 people were injuried in a string of accidents along the route. No fatalities have been reported. One person was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital in critical condition.

One bystander, smelled the smoke, looked at the twisted metal of vehicles strewn down the street for at least a mile and the first-responders of all kinds on the scene, and said, “It looks like a war zone.”

Other bystanders on the scene reported that they heard that the driver’s brakes went out, but police couldn’t confirm that ahead of an investigation.

“We are looking at all angles now hoping to find out what happened,” Bentley said.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn in a written statement on the incident released Friday night said, “This evening I want to express my deep concern and gratitude in light of today’s serious incident that has impacted our community.”

Winn went on to express “heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families who have suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and I pray for their full recovery.”

Winn also expressed gratitude to all the first responders, fire, and law enforcement agencies that responded quickly to the incident.

“As we move forward, it is imperative that we continue to work together to prevent such accidents and enhance the safety of our community,” Winn said. “I am committed to supporting any measures that can help mitigate the risk of such incidents in the future.”

The Tooele Fire Department, Tooele Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele County Sheriff’s Department, Dugway Fire Department, and the Unified Fire Department from Salt Lake County along with off-duty officers, were on scene Friday afternoon.

The Transcript Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.