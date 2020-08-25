Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Tooele High School Summer Stock Theatre cast. Front row kneeling: Savannah Toohey, Sarah Park, LibertyAnn Jensen, McKynlie England, Gwen Adams, Royce Evans. Second row: Jamison Anderson, Maddison Smith, Jamie Eldredge, Isaiah Pacheco. Back row standing: Mikayla Adams, Juliana Fish, Aleah Ashby, Ian Rockwell, Karol Runge, Brooke Crouse, David Curfew, Lindsey Boren, Audrey Petersen. Not shown: Adam Turnbow

August 25, 2020
‘Disney’s Descendants’ opens Friday at Tooele High School

It’s just the start of the school year, but drama students at Tooele High School are already prepared to entertain.

After four weeks of intense rehearsals, THS students will present “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

Second year drama teacher Terry McGovern organized the THS Summer Stock Theatre this year to give students some theatrical experience in the off-school months. She would like to make summer theatre an annual event for area students. 

There are 20 students in “Descendants” and most are incoming freshmen and sophomores.

“This is a talented group of young artists and I am very proud of their efforts and this production,” McGovern said.

Dance teacher Emily Henwood choreographed the dances for the show, and Leslie Taylor helped with the singing. Joann Gebs designed  costumes.

“It’s an upbeat musical with a lot of fun songs and dance,” McGovern said.

Characters are relatives of well known Disney movie characters from Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent, Mulan and others.

In the production four villain kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good. 

Leads in the play include Jaime Eldredge as Mal, Maddison Smith as Evie, Jamison Anderson as Jay, Isaiah Pacheco as Carlos and Karon Runge as Ben

Mal is the daughter of Maleficent; Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen; Jay, the loyal son of Jafar; Carlos, the son of the infamously famous Cruella de Vil; and Ben, the idealistic son of King Beast and Queen Belle.

All performances start at 7 p.m. The box office opens at 6 p.m.with seating at 6:15 p.m. to accommodate social distancing. Tickets are $5.00. To reserve tickets email tmcgovern@tooeleschools.org.

 

