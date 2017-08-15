Displaced Salt Lake homeless settle in canyons

One Tooele County employee said it’s no coincidence that the Sunday after the homeless shelter in Salt Lake City’s Rio Grande area closed, the county’s canyons were full of homeless people.

Displaced homeless people from Salt Lake County found their way here, according to Dave Brown, Tooele County’s canyon and trails coordinator.

“The Sunday after the Rio Grande Shelter in Salt Lake closed, we had 12 campsites full of homeless people that weren’t there before,” Brown said.

Part of Brown’s job is to patrol Tooele County’s campsites in Settlement, Middle and Ophir canyons, and at Grantsville Reservoir.

The county’s canyons have a reputation for being a place for homeless people to set up a tent, sleep in a car or park a camper, according to Brown.

One example is “Ed,” a homeless man who spent several nights in Middle Canyon with his family.

Ed said he gets a social security disability benefit, but couldn’t afford an apartment in Salt Lake City.

“I was living in an apartment near Gateway and I was told I had to move out,” Ed said. “I came out here to Tooele to camp because I had heard about the canyons out here.”

Some of the homeless people who end up in the county’s canyons have help getting to Tooele, according to Brown.

“I saw two white vans with ‘exempt’ license plates dropping people off,” Brown said. “At Grantsville Reservoir after telling a man he couldn’t camp where he was, the man pulled out a hand-drawn map with directions to Grantsville reservoir and asked, “Am I in the wrong place?’”

Each weekend, Brown checks county campsites to make sure the occupants comply with county regulations.

The regulations require campsite occupants to have a vehicle, valid identification with a home address, and a receipt for the appropriate fee.

It costs $10 a night to camp in Middle and Ophir canyons or at Grantsville Reservoir. The fee at Settlement Canyon is $15 per night. The maximum stay is seven days.

“The rules were set because our canyons are recreational areas, not homeless shelters,” Brown said. Brown believes homeless people are a major contributor to trash and drug paraphernalia left in the county’s canyon campsites.

“When camping in Tooele’s canyons, homeless people bring their problems with them,” Brown said. “Many of the homeless people in our canyons have mental health issues, alcohol, and other drug problems. I have nothing against homeless people, but they should be in a safe shelter where they can get the assistance they need.”

If campers aren’t in compliance with the county’s camping regulations, Brown asks them to leave. If they don’t leave, Brown calls for a sheriff’s deputy to escort them from the canyon.

Brown does refer homeless individuals and families to Valley Behavioral Health’s Tooele Resource Center.

Not all of the homeless people in the county’s canyons are from out of the county, Brown said.

A homeless man who goes by the name of “Jack,” was camping in Middle Canyon on July 31.

Jack said he has a job in Tooele, but after spending $3,000 to fix his truck so he could drive to work, he didn’t have enough savings to move into an apartment.

“I looked at an apartment,” Jack said. “But they wanted $1,200 to move in between first and last month’s rent and a deposit.”

Jack came up with $10 so he could stay in his campsite for one more night.

“I’ve been here for a few days,” he said. “I drive to work every day. I don’t know where I will go next. I just need to save up enough money for an apartment.”

Brown found “Karen” in her car near the mouth of Settlement Canyon. Karen was checking on some of her homeless friends.

Born and raised in Tooele, Karen is homeless herself.

“I spent last night in my car in downtown Tooele,” Karen said. “The homeless in Tooele kind of have a network and we watch out for each other.”

Karen said mismanaging her money and a drug problem contributed to her homelessness.

For the last year, Karen said she has been bouncing between Salt Lake City and Tooele living out of her car.

“I have a drug problem, but I’ve been clean for the last eight weeks,” she said. “I’m going to go to Arizona to live with my daughter. It’s going to be hard to leave Tooele. My roots are here. This is my town.”

After a month of patrolling the canyons, things are getting better, Brown said.

On Aug. 14, Brown reported that he only found two homeless camps in the county’s canyons.

“The word is getting out that our canyons aren’t a homeless shelter,” Brown said. “Our canyons are a safe place where families can come with their children and enjoy the outdoors.”