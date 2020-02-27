District to set portable classrooms at 4 schools

Move is in response to defeated 2019 bond election last fall that would have paid for three new schools ♦

When local voters last November rejected the Tooele County School District’s bid for a bond to build new schools, the school board said it would find a way to fit more students into existing schools.

The Tooele County School District Board of Education heard a report on plans to accommodate growth without new buildings during its work session meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

The initial response will be portable classrooms.

The school district has bought seven portable classrooms from the Ogden School District. They consist of five single-room portables that cost $13,000 each and one double classroom partable that cost $26,000. The school district also acquired two more portables at no cost but they “need a lot of work,” according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

The district will also free up three portables currently in use.

The new or reassigned portables will be located as follows: four will go to Stansbury High School, two to Clarke Johnsen Junior High School, one or two portable classrooms each will be placed at Grantsville and Willow Elementary schools.

“We’re also still looking at classes, course offerings, and schedule changes,” Rogers said. “We also are looking at some online programs at the high school level that could take some pressure off.”

The school board discussed the possibility of asking voters to approve a bond for a new high school in 2022.

Bonds issued in 2011 and 2014 fall off in 2022 reducing the school district’s debt from just over $13 million to just over $7 million.

A Zions Bank Public Finance analysis for the 2019 bond election shows that the school district could add a $100 million bond after the drop off in 2022 and the combined tax burden would still be reduced.

In 2028 additional bonds issued in 2014 drop off and will reduce the district’s debt to just over $4 million. At that time the school board could evaluate the needs for new schools and possibly ask for a new bond.

The discussion was preliminary. The board did ask for Lark Reynolds, the school district’s business administrator, to prepare several options for future bond proposals and their impact on taxpayers.

In the meantime, School Board president Maresa Manzione said boundary changes and year-round school were still options to be considered.

The proposed 2019 bond included $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, and $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

In addition to the three new schools, the proposed bond included $10 million for security upgradess at existing schools.

The bond was turned down with a 60% “no” vote.