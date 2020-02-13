Ditta Caffé is about a love for food and bringing people together

A new eatery in Stansbury Park offers a variety of coffee, tea, bagels and more.

Ditta Caffé, run by Amy Herring and her sister Kate Perry, is located in the same building as the Lakeview Church. They officially opened in Stansbury last June, according to Herring.

Prior to Ditta’s grand opening in Stansbury, the cafe was located in Millcreek, where it had been in business for over five years.

According to Herring, the decision to move was made because one of her good friends had plans to create a church there and wanted her coffee nearby.

“The pastor of the church had been a youth pastor in Salt Lake and he used to meet with his youth at my coffee shop,” Herring said. “I got to know him and he ended up renting space from us there. One day he gave me notice saying he wouldn’t need the space anymore, so when I started asking questions, he was like, ‘I am planting a church in Stansbury,’ and I was like, ‘Is there anything I can do to help?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, open Ditta Caffé so I can keep working there.’ We both laughed about it and then I did it.”

Before Herring moved to Utah, she was an executive pastry chef in Las Vegas. She said she loves the way coffee and food bring people together.

“I really have a passion for the pastry side of things,” she said. “The reason why we are called Ditta Caffé is because it means ‘coffee company’ in Italian. I really wanted to bring that kind of atmosphere into what I was doing. Italians love food, people, and having community together over food. I really wanted that to be part of what I was doing.”

Ditta has a full espresso menu, as well as lattes, cappuccinos and drip coffee. Tea and smoothies are also served, along with homemade goods such as bagels, muffins, banana bread and lemon loaf.

“Our coffee is La Barba, so it’s locally roasted,” Herring said. “Our bagels are definitely the most popular food that we have. We offer sandwiches on them, as well as cream cheeses that I make here. The bagels are boiled and baked every morning and there is not another bagel like them. I’ve been told that it’s the best bagel outside of New York!”

Ditta Caffé is open Monday- Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from about 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The address is 500 Village Blvd., Suite 209, in Stansbury Park.

The Ditta Caffé has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dittacaffesp/ and a website at dittacaffe.com. The phone number is 385-242-0939.