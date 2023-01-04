Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 4, 2023
Division of Water Quality Statement denies U.S. Magnesium request 

More information needed 

After thorough review of a water quality certification request submitted by U.S. Magnesium for their canal continuation project in Tooele County, Kim Shelley, the Director of the Division of Water Quality, has made the decision to deny the certification due to insufficient information.

Public comments received by the DWQ were also considered Shelley in reaching his decision to deny the request at this time.

Shjelley determined that more information was needed to make a certifying decision, but the response and evaluation of the necessary additional information would extend beyond the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established reasonable period of time and approved extension periods.

DWQ is responsible for the protection and enhancement of the quality of Utah’s waters, including through the water quality certification process. Based on the information submitted for the proposed project, Shelley cannot determine whether the proposed discharge complies with applicable water quality requirements, including whether the discharge impairs the designated beneficial use of the water body, whether the discharge will cause an exceedance of water quality criteria, including narrative standards, or whether the discharge fails to meet antidegradation requirements.

Shelley’s denial of the certification does not preclude U.S. Magnesium from submitting a new application. Shelley has requested U.S. Magnesium prepare and submit a Level II Antidegradation Review to address the concerns identified above for DWQ review and public participation, if U.S. Magnesium chooses to submit a new application.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top