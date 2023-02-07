Divisional wrestling briefs

Girls

Grantsville Girls Win 2nd Consecutive 3A Divisional Title

Four wrestlers win individual titles, 26 advance to state

For the second-consecutive year, the Grantsville girls wrestling team claimed their divisional wrestling title. Scoring 301.5 points to second-place Union’s 205, the Cowboys qualified 26 athletes for the state tournament.

Grantsville wrestlers participated in 12 of the 14 championship matches and came away with four divisional champions–freshmen Sophia Camargo and Courtney Mecham and juniors Hailey Broderick and Nikki Dong.

Camargo took a 3-0 lead before pinning her opponent in the second period (3:26). Dong was down 2-10 in the second period before scoring a reversal and winning by fall (3:30). Mecham scored two takedowns in the second period after a scoreless first to go up 4-2 headed into third. She earned two more takedowns to win by decision 7-3.

Opening the third period, Broderick was down 2-7 before she got a three-point near fall and pinned her opponent at the 4:29 mark. In her championship match, Cowboy senior Addison Butler rallied from down 2-7 to nearly pin her opponent and tie the match 7-7 to send it into overtime where she lost 9-7.

“I was absolutely thrilled with how our girls performed,” coach Matt Mecham said. “Top to bottom, we accomplished our goal of qualifying everyone for state as well as we could, and we’re looking forward to doing as well as we can at state to represent Grantsville Wrestling.”

GHS Girls’ State Qualifiers

First Place: Sophia Camargo (105); Nikki Dong (130); Courtney Mecham (145); Hailey Broderick (155)

Second Place: Rhylee Clark (100); Arlie Jensen (110); Bailey Rainer (115); Brielle Fawson (120); Vanessa Elexpuru (125); Kaizley Clark (140); Addison Butler (170); Zoey Cloward (190)

Third Place: Caelia Moyer (105); Taylor Rackley (110); Reagan Pitt (120); Lindee Ussing (155)

Fourth Place: Zivah Sires (100); McKinly Collier (115); Sophia Calchera (135); Macie Chukwuba (235)

Sixth Place: Mieke Smith (130): Isabella Bates (170); Kira Hart (235)

Seventh Place: Natalie Wendel (145); Lila Andrew (190)

Eighth Place: Hannah Miller (125)

Stansbury Girls place 2nd in 5A Divisionals

Four Individual Divisional Champions: 13 advance to state

Stansbury advanced six girls to the finals at their divisional tournament and will have 13 wrestlers, and one alternate, advancing to state.

As a team they placed second overall (233 points) behind Northridge (310.5). Addyson Van Cott, Kacie Jean Nicholes (120), Kortnee Selin (125), Abigail Acosta (155), Angie Aguilar (235) and Jayde Solip (235) all wrestled in championship matches. Van Cott, Nicholes, Selin and Aguilar finished the night as divisional champions.

Van Cott pinned Northridge’s Cecibeth Santon in 35 seconds to claim her second divisional championship while Nicholes went into the third period (4:38) before she beat Maple Mountain’s Ellie Jensen by fall. Selin also won her championship bout by fall pinning Northridge’s Alisa Misselhorn in the second period (3:30).

In the final match of the evening, Aguilar pinned teammate Solip in the third period (4:26).

“I am so happy for the lady wrestlers,” Coach Codie Miller said. “We are putting it all together and peaking at the right time for state.

“The girls have been working hard, and I know they will continue to put the work in for state,” he said. Having 16 girls in the tournament and placing 13 with one alternate and ending second as a team is great. As a team we have a good thing going, and I am excited for state.”

SHS Girls’ State Qualifiers

Avarey Dortch (100) 7th place; Brookelynn Speers (110) 9th place (alternate); Mallory Matravers (110) 4th place; Addyson Van Cott (115) 1st place; Dakota Dortch (115) 7th place; Kacie Jean Nicholes (120) 1st place; Kortnee Selin (125) 1st place; McKynlie England (135) 5th place; Daniela Martinez (135) 6th place; Gianna Makaafi (145) 7th place; Abigail Acosta (155) 2nd place; Alize Acosta (170) 3rd place; Jayde Solip (235) 2nd place; Angie Aguilar (235) 1st place

Tooele qualifies eight girls for state (Hansen and Baird claim 2nd place)

The Tooele girls qualified eight girls for state with three alternates and had two girls advance to the divisional finals. Lindsay Hansen (105) and Ali Baird (135) represented the Buffs in the championship bouts. Hansen fell to Springville’s Emeri Mortimer by decision 9-6 after pinning her quarterfinal and semifinal opponents.

Baird, who pinned her way to the championship as well, lost to Salem Hills’ Paisley Nelson by fall in the second period of her finals’ match. Behind their two second place finishers, Toeele finished seventh (105 points) out of 16 teams behind Uintah (302), Springville, Cedar Valley, Salem Hills, Wasatch and Hillcrest.

Coach Joel Spenlove shared his thoughts on his team’s performance and the potential they have moving forward.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how the girls gritted through this weekend,” he said. Even with all of their injuries, they wrestled their hearts out. I just told them to give me all they had every match, and they did. We lost some close matches that we feel we can flip the outcome at State. I couldn’t be prouder of how we stepped up this weekend.”

THS Girls’ State Qualifiers

Lindsay Hansen (105) 2nd place; Jaycee Ware (120) 5th place; Julissa Miranda (130) 6th place; Andriann Baldwin (130) 10th place (2nd alternate); Ali Baird (135) 2nd place; Gabrilla Ramirez (135) 6th place; Addy Laird (140) 9th place (1st alternate); Colbi Hill (145) 8th place; Riley Hansen (155) 9th (1st alternate); Kaleolane “Lani” Ned (190) 6th place; Irene Reis (235) 4th place.

Boys

Grantsville Boys Send 13 to State

Rainer places 2nd, Maile 4th

Grantsville finished their divisional in Morgan with 13 wrestlers qualified for state and one alternate. Four wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, Keaton Sullivan, Payton Yates, John Ussing and Ethan Rainer. Rainer was the lone wrestler who advanced to the finals. He earned a major decision over South Summit’s Oscar Dominguez 16-2.

In his final’s match, Rainer lost by fall to Union’s Deagan Davis in the third period (4:52). The team finished in sixth place behind Morgan, South Summit, Delta, Union and North Sanpete.

Grantsville Coach Jake Phillips was pleased with his young team’s performance.

“The seniors on the division team all qualified and that was expected,” he said. “Being young, the goal was to get the young kids to qualify. They wrestled well and to qualify 13 and one alternate out of the 19 that we took to division shows growth.”

“Our division was tough top to bottom so the boys had to battle each match,” Phillps said. “They also wrestled through a lot of emotions from the unexpected loss of Coach Clarence Evans on Friday.

“Clarence had a large impact on the Grantsville wrestling community. To honor him, the boys all wrote “CE” on their calves and wrestled with a little more motivation in his honor to finish out the tournament.”

GHS Boys’ State Qualifiers

Evan Craner (113) 8th place; Ben Calchera (126) 8th place; Keaton Sullivan (132) 5th place; Brody Ware (132) 6th place; Rylan Albrecht (138) 7th place; Isaac Sturzenegger (138) 8th place; Gunner Griffs (144) 7th place; Payton Yates (150) 6th place; Easton Johnson (150) 7th place; John Ussing (157) 5th place; Jax Allred (165) 8th place; Caleb Tolman (165) 9th place (alternate), Ethan Rainer (175) 2nd place; Foa Maile (215) 4th place.

Tooele’ s Ethan Garcia places 3rd at 5A Divisional Tournament

Palmer and Sutherland advance to state

The Tooele boys team qualified three wrestlers for state and four alternates with 190-pounder Ethan Garcia finishing the highest at third. Garcia advanced to the semifinal with two pins (:33 and 4:50) before falling to eventual champion Austin Richens of Uintah by fall in the semifinals. Garcia won his consolation semifinal by tech fall 15-0 and also won the 3rd Place Match by tech fall, 16-0. Garrett Palmer (150 pounds) advanced to the quarterfinals but fell by decision 11-9. After a 5-2 victory by decision in the consolation round, he was injured in his next match and had to forfeit his final two but still placed 8th. At 106 pounds, Gabe Sutherland picked up two wins by fall in the consolation bracket after losing his opening match 17-10. In the 7th place match he won by tech fall 18-2 over Uintah’s Joshua Garcia.

Four other wrestlers, Ty Proctor (150), Bram Gustin (144), Cael Evans (144) and Kayden Barlow (113) wrestled the 9th Place match to determine first and second alternates. Barlow and Evans finished 9th as first alternates while Gustin and Proctor earned 10th place, second alternates.

Stansbury boys send seven wrestlers to state during 5A division tourney

Over the weekend, the Stansbury Stallions boys wrestling team finished 10th overall, with five wrestlers, and two alternate wrestlers, qualifying for the upcoming state tournament.

Coach Tyson Linnell, who said the Stansbury-hosted event went well overall, feels confident that his players have a shot to perform well at the state tournament.

“Overall, I was very happy with the team’s performance on Friday and Saturday,” Linnell said. “I have a younger team this year but they all went out there, battled hard in every match, and showed that the future for us looks promising for the coming years.”

Qualifying wrestlers: Brandon Ploehn- 2nd place; Lorenzo Call- 3rd place; Ben Ploehn- 4th place; Carson Ashcroft- 6th; Ian Rogers- 6th place; Brock Jacobsen- 9th; Tyler Khoundet- 10th.

Of the seven total wrestlers, Linnell said four (Ben Ploehn, Ashcroft, Rogers and Call) qualified last year and look to use their experience to their advantage.