DLI and TCSD

A short history ♦

Tooele County School District started dual language immersion in 2014 with five schools and five languages — West Elementary with German, Harris Elementary with Portuguese, Northlake Elementary with Chinese, Grantsville Elementary with French, and Middle Canyon Elementary with Spanish.

Tooele County School District was the first district in the state with a German DLI program, which also contained a science, technology, engineering, and math component.

In 2015, Anna Smith Elementary in Wendover started a two-way dual immersion language immersion, using immersion to teach Spanish to English-speakers and English to Spanish-speakers.

In 2016, Rose Springs Elementary School became the school district’s second Portuguese DLI School and Overlake Elementary School became the first Russian DLI program in the state.

West Elementary School became a German only DLI school starting in the fall of 2019.

The American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages presented the school district with the Melba D. Woodruff Award for Exemplary Elementary World Language Program during the organization’s 2021 virtual convention.

“Tooele County School District is honored to receive the ACTFL Melba D. Woodruff award,” said Tooele County School District’s Dual Language Immersion Director Dr. Brandee Mau. “Our district is dedicated to providing our community with high quality language immersion programs. Offering six languages brings the world to our rural community and will open countless doors for our students. We are proud of all the hard work our teachers and administrators have done to provide exemplary language programs to our community.”