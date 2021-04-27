DMV reverses postcard decision

Email reminders will be an opt-in choice ♦

The Utah Department of Motor Vehicles is changing their previous decision to stop sending out monthly reminder postcards to people whose vehicle registration is about to lapse.

The DMV announced in July 2020 that the usual postcard registration reminder was being discontinued, however on April 26, 2021, the DMV announced that postcards will once more be in the mail.

“The Utah State Legislature approved funding to reinstate the DMV registration renewal postcards. The first postcards will go out at the end of April for vehicles expiring in May,” wrote DMV officials in an announcement dated April 26, 2021.

To improve the delivery of the mailed renewal notices, the DMV recommends that owners of vehicles update their mailing address at dmv.utah.gov.

Electronic notification by email is still available, according to the DMV. People can sign up for the email notification on the same website, dmv.utah.gov.

But beware, vehicle owners that opt into an email notice will not receive a postcard reminder.

In addition to saving taxpayer dollars, the DMV said an email notification will bring an email with an easily printable document with all required renewal information, including PIN and follow-up emails if you forget to renew.

Choosing the email reminder will also provide improved protection of vehicle information and successful reminders even if the owner moves and forges to notify the DMV.