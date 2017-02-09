Don Jay McNaughtan, 67, passed away quietly Feb. 4, 2017, after multiple complications from diabetes, heart disease, and kidney failure.

Don was born Jan. 4, 1950, to Jay C. and Nina Faye (Coleman) McNaughtan in Heber City, Utah. He was the youngest of six children. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings telling stories. Early in his career, Don served as an officer in the U.S. Army. Teaching was his true passion. He taught history and alternative education for 33 years at Wasatch Middle School and East High School, collectively. Don was an avid reader, especially historical fiction and non-fiction alike. He enjoyed traveling and made the most of his season tickets to the Utah Symphony and Utah Festival Opera.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Diane (Fehr) of Tooele, Utah; as well as his children Elizabeth (John) Paul, Melissa (Daniel) Terry, Erik (Aubry) McNaughtan, Russell Fetherston, Eric Fetherston, Micah Fetherston, Marie (Larry) Denson and Sean Fetherston; 14 grandchildren; and sisters Janet (Max) Lemon and Nina Grover. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother William J. McNaughtan and sisters Mary Fitzgerald and Ann Neville.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. with a viewing (closed casket) from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tooele 7th Ward building, 1020 W. Utah Ave., Tooele, Utah. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Heber City Cemetery, 700 N. 550 East, Heber City, Utah.